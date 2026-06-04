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Mailbag: Players Dallas can't afford to lose?

Jun 04, 2026 at 09:01 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Which player on offense (other than the quarterback) and on defense can the Cowboys least afford to lose to injury, due to either his impact or lack of depth at the position? – Jeff Neistein, Woodland Hills, CA

Patrik: Respectfully, thank you for asking the question, but I hate it — if only because it forces me to apply a name to the word "injury" and, sorry not sorry, I'm a bit superstitious about proactively doing that. But since you're pushing me against a wall here, figuratively speaking, I'll go with Tyler Smith. The offensive line is in a situation wherein it desperately needs to figure out the situation at left tackle, which is to say Tyler Guyton must stay healthy and take steps forward in his progression. The issue at LT is so worrisome that Tyler Smith is an option in a worst-case scenario, telling of just how important the All-Pro left guard is to the unit, period. If Smith goes down, you lose arguably the best guard in all of football, and next to a position of concern, making the left side of the offensive line a very real problem for the blindside of Dak Prescott (not to mention what Smith's absence would mean to Javonte Williams and the rushing attack).

Tommy: On offense, I would say Javonte Williams. He carried so much of the rushing load for the Cowboys last season that it would be devastating for their offensive gameplan if he was to miss time. Malik Davis did a good job as an RB2 last season, but whether he can handle lead back responsibilities over an extended period of time is to be determined and would be a big physical jump for him since it'd mean more reps. Defensively, I would say Quinnen Williams. Defensive tackle had been a weakness for a while, and Dallas addressed it by trading for Williams and Kenny Clark, which makes for a solid 1-2 punch. While Clark would still play well without Williams, it would still be a massive loss should Williams and Clark not be able to play alongside one another.

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