Mailbag: Players Dallas can't afford to lose?

Patrik: Respectfully, thank you for asking the question, but I hate it — if only because it forces me to apply a name to the word "injury" and, sorry not sorry, I'm a bit superstitious about proactively doing that. But since you're pushing me against a wall here, figuratively speaking, I'll go with Tyler Smith. The offensive line is in a situation wherein it desperately needs to figure out the situation at left tackle, which is to say Tyler Guyton must stay healthy and take steps forward in his progression. The issue at LT is so worrisome that Tyler Smith is an option in a worst-case scenario, telling of just how important the All-Pro left guard is to the unit, period. If Smith goes down, you lose arguably the best guard in all of football, and next to a position of concern, making the left side of the offensive line a very real problem for the blindside of Dak Prescott (not to mention what Smith's absence would mean to Javonte Williams and the rushing attack).