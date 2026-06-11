Mailbag: Will defense take longer to learn?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I keep hearing how detail-oriented Christian Parker's defense is, but *does that mean it will take the players extra time to learn it until they are able to play quick and free in this scheme? Those extra fractions of a second needed to pay attention to the minor details can make a huge difference. What do you guys think?– Mark Somma/Winchester, VA**

Patrik: You're spot on, and that's why the Cowboys didn't waste time getting to work as soon as they could. Parker has been working with his defensive coaching staff from Day 1 to make sure every single person understands every single detail before attempting to teach it to the players. The start of OTAs has been heavily tilted toward installs on the defensive side of the ball, and that will remain the case until training camp. At that point, it will be more about finding the hiccups in the system and with player's understanding of assignments, so that Parker and his staff can tweak whatever is necessary and sometimes in real time, seeing as the pads will finally be on at that point.