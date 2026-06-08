Mailbag: Interest in bringing back Clowney?

Tommy: Just based on what was said recently about him when members of Cowboys front office have been asked about him, I think that ship has sailed. Does that mean things can't change in a heartbeat? Absolutely not, but I think that Dallas was looking for younger players at the position to continue to build around and give more snaps to. There's no issue whatsoever with having a veteran in the room, but now guys like Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence get to have bigger roles in the pass rush attack than they maybe might have had if Clowney was still on the roster.