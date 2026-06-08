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Mailbag: Interest in bringing back Clowney?

Jun 08, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Do the Cowboys still have any interest in Jadaveon Clowney? He had a good season last year, leading the team in sacks. Is it a matter of price or has Dallas simply moved on? – Steve Rivoir, Castle Rock, CO

Patrik: I've had interest, and still do, but I don't make the decisions around here. As the weeks roll along, I think it becomes less and less likely that Clowney returns to the Cowboys, though it wouldn't be because of any sort of dropoff in his abilities. After all, the man led the team in sacks with no offseason program and less than a full season of games played, all while being a locker room leader and loudly professing his love of Dallas and hope for a return in 2026.

But with Christian Parker changing the scheme, the Cowboys might feel as if Clowney might have difficulty with what Parker's scheme would ask of him — hence the re-signing of Sam Williams and the addition of Malachi Lawrence as a first-round pick. They'll also lean heavily on Donovan Ezeiruaku in Year 2, so while I do believe there's a sliver of a chance Clowney and the Cowboys figure something out, I wouldn't bet on it (I mean, if I were allowed to bet at all).

Tommy: Just based on what was said recently about him when members of Cowboys front office have been asked about him, I think that ship has sailed. Does that mean things can't change in a heartbeat? Absolutely not, but I think that Dallas was looking for younger players at the position to continue to build around and give more snaps to. There's no issue whatsoever with having a veteran in the room, but now guys like Donovan Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence get to have bigger roles in the pass rush attack than they maybe might have had if Clowney was still on the roster.

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