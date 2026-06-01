Mailbag: Position that needs a good year?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Outside of quarterback, what position group on this current team is the most valuable? And which one do you think needs to have a really good year to get the Cowboys back in the playoffs? – Keith Howe, Ruskin, FL

Nick: As I've thought about this answer before typing, I probably changed my mind like four times. To me, that's a sign of a really good mailbag question - so congrats!

Hmm, I might as well just draw positions out of hat and I could make a compelling argument here. There's a few positions that need to have a good year. Maybe I'm going to go with the positions that need a bounce-back year. It has to be on defense so I'll pick defensive end. I know cornerback and linebacker could be solid choices, but I'm a believer that it all starts with pass-rush. That's the spot on the field that causes the most havoc and we just didn't see it much last year.