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Mailbag: Position that needs a good year?

Jun 01, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Outside of quarterback, what position group on this current team is the most valuable? And which one do you think needs to have a really good year to get the Cowboys back in the playoffs? – Keith Howe, Ruskin, FL

Nick: As I've thought about this answer before typing, I probably changed my mind like four times. To me, that's a sign of a really good mailbag question - so congrats!

Hmm, I might as well just draw positions out of hat and I could make a compelling argument here. There's a few positions that need to have a good year. Maybe I'm going to go with the positions that need a bounce-back year. It has to be on defense so I'll pick defensive end. I know cornerback and linebacker could be solid choices, but I'm a believer that it all starts with pass-rush. That's the spot on the field that causes the most havoc and we just didn't see it much last year.

We all knew losing Micah Parsons would be tough, but it affected much more than a lack of consistent pressure. I don't think it's a coincidence that DaRon Bland didn't have his best year or we saw struggles from the safeties Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson. And I know you guys won't like to see this but I'm pretty sure linebackers Kenneth Murray and Jack Sanborn would've looked and played much better if they had elite rushers. They just make a difference and I'm hoping we see Rashan Gary bring that, along with an improved year from Donovon Ezeiruaku, Sam Williams and others coming off the edge.

Patrik: This is a loaded question and I could be cheeky here (and correct) by simply saying the entire defense needs to have a good year. That's low-hanging fruit though, because everyone agrees that's the case. I'll go a different route here and point to the offensive side of the ball, particularly, offensive tackle. The fact the Cowboys continue to leave the door cracked for All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith to potentially be moved to starting left tackle, and to his chagrin, is telling of just how concerned they are about that spot. Tyler Guyton makes strides toward living up to his status as a first-round pick every time he's on the field for stretches of games, but the problem is he has had trouble staying healthy. Nate Thomas took major steps last season, but he was also sidelined with injury late in the year.

I think it's too early to count on rookie fourth-round pick Drew Shelton to somehow save the day at left tackle, because while it's not impossible, it's also not likely to happen in 2026. The bottom line is there's a lot riding on Guyton piecing it all together in Year 3, health-wise and more.

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