Mailbag: Barham the steal of Cowboys' draft?

Tommy : No, you aren't wrong at all to think that. He very well may be. I think it may take some time to get there, and will especially take some time on task at linebacker or as a pass rusher if Dallas chooses to move him around, but he has a lot of very promising traits and the exact kind of mentality you want from a defensive player.

Barham will start off a the linebacker spot, and I think that'll be where you see his physicality pop the most. He can cover a lot of ground too, so it'll be intriguing to watch how he goes about marrying those two things together at this level. For right now, I think I would maybe tab Malachi Lawrence as a potential surprise steal of the draft even though he was a first rounder, but Barham definitely has the potential to prove me wrong.