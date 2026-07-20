Mailbag: Barham the steal of Cowboys' draft?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
Am I wrong in thinking that Jaishawn Barham might be the surprise steal of the Cowboys' draft? – Doug Blair*/Fairfield, ME*
Tommy: No, you aren't wrong at all to think that. He very well may be. I think it may take some time to get there, and will especially take some time on task at linebacker or as a pass rusher if Dallas chooses to move him around, but he has a lot of very promising traits and the exact kind of mentality you want from a defensive player.
Barham will start off a the linebacker spot, and I think that'll be where you see his physicality pop the most. He can cover a lot of ground too, so it'll be intriguing to watch how he goes about marrying those two things together at this level. For right now, I think I would maybe tab Malachi Lawrence as a potential surprise steal of the draft even though he was a first rounder, but Barham definitely has the potential to prove me wrong.
Mailbag
Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!