Mailbag: Too much hype for new defense?

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I think we all think this defense is way better than last year's, but I'm getting concerned that there's too much hype going on. Isn't defensive coordinator Christian Parker going to have issues like all new coaches do? – Gary Taylor/*Sikeston*, MO

Nick: I think you bring up some fair points - points that I've heard a few times already. Now I think the big question isn't so much if there's too much hype - but more about what the hype really is.

Like, what are the real expectations here? I don't think it's a bad thing to expect something better. And if you're talking about last year, then it shouldn't be hard to improve on one of the worst defenses in team history. But if the hype is something more unrealistic - such as, this defense is completely fixed and going to be one of the best in the league, then I think that's where fans can experience a serious letdown.

I'm not trying to say it's impossible the defense can turn the corner and have a great year, but from what we know in mid-July, it's just realistic to say that. What have we seen that is a big change other than the addition of Caleb Downs, who is a rookie, a talented one at that, but still a rookie. It's just not realistic to think that ALL of the moves they are counting on will be home runs. But that's what needs to happen. Downs has to be a superstar right away. Overshown has to stay healthy and have his best season ever. Dee Winters needs a career year. Bland has to be back to form. Revel is ready to take off and be the star the Cowboys hoped he would. Gary turns back the clock and his best year. Quinnen and Clark inside form the dynamic 1-2 punch in the interior.