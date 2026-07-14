Mailbag: Too much hype for new defense?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
I think we all think this defense is way better than last year's, but I'm getting concerned that there's too much hype going on. Isn't defensive coordinator Christian Parker going to have issues like all new coaches do? – Gary Taylor/*Sikeston*, MO
Nick: I think you bring up some fair points - points that I've heard a few times already. Now I think the big question isn't so much if there's too much hype - but more about what the hype really is.
Like, what are the real expectations here? I don't think it's a bad thing to expect something better. And if you're talking about last year, then it shouldn't be hard to improve on one of the worst defenses in team history. But if the hype is something more unrealistic - such as, this defense is completely fixed and going to be one of the best in the league, then I think that's where fans can experience a serious letdown.
I'm not trying to say it's impossible the defense can turn the corner and have a great year, but from what we know in mid-July, it's just realistic to say that. What have we seen that is a big change other than the addition of Caleb Downs, who is a rookie, a talented one at that, but still a rookie. It's just not realistic to think that ALL of the moves they are counting on will be home runs. But that's what needs to happen. Downs has to be a superstar right away. Overshown has to stay healthy and have his best season ever. Dee Winters needs a career year. Bland has to be back to form. Revel is ready to take off and be the star the Cowboys hoped he would. Gary turns back the clock and his best year. Quinnen and Clark inside form the dynamic 1-2 punch in the interior.
Now all of those things are possible, but they'll need all of them to be a really good defense. I think if the hype is that the Cowboys defense will be better, that's real. If the hype is that they could be outstanding under Christian Parker right now - that's a bit optimistic considering everything must go right and that's asking a lot.
Kurt: There is definitely more excitement among the fan base for the Cowboys defense heading into the season. With a young, innovative coach on board, several free-agent veterans brought in, and two first-round draft picks added to the mix, it's hard not to be.
But I think you're right. This thing is going to need some time to jell. While he certainly has been impressive thus far during his short time in Dallas, Christian Parker has never called plays before. These players have never worked in his schemes or, for the most part, with each other, as more than 50% of the defensive roster was turned over this offseason.
Consider that even in Dan Quinn's first six games with the Cowboys as defensive coordinator in 2021, the team gave up an average of 24.3 points. After coming back from the bye in Week 7 of that season, Dallas surrendered only 19.3 points per game. The team then finished fifth in the NFL for fewest points allowed in each of the next two years.
And, of course, we know what life was like under Mike Zimmer and Matt Eberflus in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Players never did seem to get comfortable in their systems, which obviously showed in the results. Awful.
While the vibe around the defense is more positive, expecting Parker and his men to burst out of the gate firing on all cylinders might be wishful thinking, especially since many starters never touch the field during the preseason. How could they possibly be completely in sync?
Finally, you can throw in that gauntlet of opponents and travel the Cowboys have to face to start the schedule, which wouldn't be easy for the most seasoned coach and team. Given all that, I think good times lie ahead, but some patience will be needed.
Mailbag
Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!