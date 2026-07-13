Mailbag: Cowboys planning to stretch the field?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
It looks to me like the Cowboys are adding some "long" bodies who can run (Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Anthony Smith). With Dak Prescott's success on the deep ball, is this a sign Brian Schottenheimer is planning to stretch the field, or am I just getting too excited for football? – Mister Taylor*/Schenectady, NY*
Patrik: To be honest, probably not any more than they did in 2025, with Brian Schottenheimer at the helm of the offense. Stretching the field wasn't really a problem for the Cowboys last year, at least not consistently. They often did it really well, and that ironically highlights the actual issue: the red zone. I'm sure you can recall a number of instances in which Dak Prescott and the offense would effortlessly move the ball down the field, using the newly-reinstated ability to use play-action to help CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens cook downfield. But when they got into the red zone — yeesh, what a nightmare that usually was. So, sure, they'll stretch the field, but they were already doing it with Lamb, Pickens and Ryan Flournoy; but what happens when they get close to the end zone is the real question.
Tommy: I don't know if I would necessarily expect there to be a significant and/or stagnant uptick in the amount of downfield shots that Dallas is looking to take. That's not to say it won't be part of the offense, because when you have weapons like George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb there will definitely be elements of stretching the field. That said, the threat of Pickens and Lamb stretching the field almost sort of stretches the field by itself on most plays, as defenses will be cautious to make sure they don't get beat over the top by those too. I think that's why you saw some of the play action crossing game in the middle of the field and the slant routes from George Pickens had so much success last year. Also, there's no such thing as getting too excited for football!
Mailbag
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