Mailbag: Cowboys planning to stretch the field?

Tommy: I don't know if I would necessarily expect there to be a significant and/or stagnant uptick in the amount of downfield shots that Dallas is looking to take. That's not to say it won't be part of the offense, because when you have weapons like George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb there will definitely be elements of stretching the field. That said, the threat of Pickens and Lamb stretching the field almost sort of stretches the field by itself on most plays, as defenses will be cautious to make sure they don't get beat over the top by those too. I think that's why you saw some of the play action crossing game in the middle of the field and the slant routes from George Pickens had so much success last year. Also, there's no such thing as getting too excited for football!