Mailbag: Is Parker also giving defense attitude?

Tommy: We'll get the answer to that when we see this team play on Sunday, but I think it's fair to say he's trying to mold a team that is confident in their ability and isn't necessarily afraid to let you know about it. From what we've seen and heard in OTA practices, Parker is not backing down from any trash talk. The three words Parker used to describe to me how he wanted his inaugural defensive unit to be remembered at the end of the year were intent, discipline and violence. Those three don't connect immediately, it will take time, but that's what he's looking to construct. Oftentimes, players reflect their play callers, so it wouldn't be shocking to me at all if there is "disciplined nastiness" to this unit. Now, if you want to be able to talk the talk, you've got to walk the walk first, and that is a process.