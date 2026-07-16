Mailbag: Is Parker also giving defense attitude?

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We know that defensive coordinator Christian Parker is a great teacher and communicator, but does that bring attitude and tenacity? Will he bring a "disciplined nastiness" to the team? What have you seen so far? – Eric Auston/Newport News, VA
Patrik: I believe Parker is a culture-changer, I do. Will the Cowboys' defense become great, or at least above average, in 2026? Well, Time, as always, will snitch. There's no way to know what Dallas' defense will be, save for objectively pointing out that the roster is, on paper, significantly better than it has been in recent years and that Parker (and his staff) are bringing a young, fresh-minded energy into the building that players have already began buying into FULLY ... and I do mean fully. Having spoken with him on several occasions, and observed him in practices, I'll say this: don't let the smooth taste fool you.
Parker is a cool customer, so to speak, but he's also extremely detailed and demanding of perfection — willing to also dedicate himself to being hands on in helping players work toward it. This roster is going to run through a wall for Parker and his staff, I can already tell. I'm just anxious to find out what's on the other side of that wall once, and if, they actually break through it.
Tommy: We'll get the answer to that when we see this team play on Sunday, but I think it's fair to say he's trying to mold a team that is confident in their ability and isn't necessarily afraid to let you know about it. From what we've seen and heard in OTA practices, Parker is not backing down from any trash talk. The three words Parker used to describe to me how he wanted his inaugural defensive unit to be remembered at the end of the year were intent, discipline and violence. Those three don't connect immediately, it will take time, but that's what he's looking to construct. Oftentimes, players reflect their play callers, so it wouldn't be shocking to me at all if there is "disciplined nastiness" to this unit. Now, if you want to be able to talk the talk, you've got to walk the walk first, and that is a process.
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