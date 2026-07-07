Mailbag: The best all-time defensive line?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
I loved your recent Mailbag question for the best offensive linemen in team history. Would you please consider the defensive line next? I'm sure I'm not the only one who has fun seeing how your selections line up with my own. And it's a great way to honor our stars across generations and remind everyone of our storied sixty-six-year history. – Les Hoffman*/Gulf Breeze, FL*
Nick: I'm going to Kurt do all of the breakdown. And he's very thorough with his research. Me personally, I don't think this one is that difficult – especially in the middle. You've got two of the best defensive tackles in NFL history in Randy White and Bob Lilly so to me, that's an easy place to start.
Where it gets tough is the defensive end. Maybe I should say "Ware" it gets tough, but I think you have to include DeMarcus Ware. I really don't care if he's an outside linebacker or a defensive end – we know what he's going to do and that's rush the passer. I'm going to assume the nature of this question is for a 4-3 scheme and so I've got D-Ware on one of the edges.
And yes, it definitely looked like this was going down the road to a very easy question. Had we seen Mr. Parsons play another two or three years with the Cowboys, then I bet he would've solidified this spot. But since he's gone and considering how it ended, Micah is off the table (pun intended). Ok so then who is opposite of Ware? I would think some would argue between Charles Haley and Harvey Martin. Haley was the last key piece in the Cowboys' 90s dynasty and many people give him the most credit for putting the Cowboys over the top. Martin led the team in sacks for nearly three decades before Ware eclipsed him.
But I'm going to say neither. Give me "Too Tall" Jones. He might not have the pass-rush as the other two, but his presence alone was a major factor. And with the three others on the inside, I think Jones would be the perfect fit on the other side. You're just not going to throw over him and it would make his teammates even more dominant than before.
That's my four – Ware, Lilly, White and Ed "Too Tall" Jones.
- Kurt: That particular question about the greatest offensive linemen seemed to be a popular one with fans, so it certainly makes sense to dive into the best of the defensive linemen.
Of course, this will get a little tricky because you've got a Hall of Famer in DeMarcus Ware, who was technically an outside linebacker. Does he count in this little endeavor? I think so since he was primarily a pass rusher, and given he's the team's all-time leader in sacks (117) and has that gold jacket, leaving him off seems ridiculous.
So there's one of our starting four up front. And the defensive tackles are, of course, no-brainers. How can you leave off Mr. Cowboy and the Manster? Bob Lilly and Randy White are both in the Hall of Fame as well.
Where the decision gets tougher is with our second defensive end. There's obviously Charles Haley, another legend with a bust in Canton, but he really had only four productive seasons in Dallas and actually spent more time with San Francisco. He also had former 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo serve as his presenter during the Hall of Fame ceremony, which seems like a mark against him, right?
If not Haley, though, then who? Ed "Too Tall" Jones played 15 seasons and is fourth in club record books in team-credited sacks (106); George Andrie is fifth (97) and was a five-time Pro Bowler; and more recently DeMarcus Lawrence made the Pro Bowl four times with Dallas and is 10th in sacks (61.5).
But give me Harvey Martin, who played here 11 seasons and started every game from 1976 to 1983, a total of 117 straight. He missed the playoffs only once, appearing in seven NFC Championship Games and three Super Bowls. Martin also ranks second in Cowboys history with 114 sacks, was a four-time Pro Bowler, the 1977 Defensive Player of the Year and co-MVP of Super Bowl XII. And he is on the NFL's second-team All-1970s squad and is considered by many to be worthy of the Ring of Honor, if not the Hall of Fame.
Hard to go wrong with any of these guys, and they would certainly give you a deep depth chart on the outside. Throw in the likes of La'Roi Glover, Jay Ratliff, Jethro Pugh and Leon Lett at backup on the inside, and that's a defensive line unit that can take a team to the Super Bowl.
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