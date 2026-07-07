Mailbag: The best all-time defensive line?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I loved your recent Mailbag question for the best offensive linemen in team history. Would you please consider the defensive line next? I'm sure I'm not the only one who has fun seeing how your selections line up with my own. And it's a great way to honor our stars across generations and remind everyone of our storied sixty-six-year history. – Les Hoffman*/Gulf Breeze, FL*

Nick: I'm going to Kurt do all of the breakdown. And he's very thorough with his research. Me personally, I don't think this one is that difficult – especially in the middle. You've got two of the best defensive tackles in NFL history in Randy White and Bob Lilly so to me, that's an easy place to start.

Where it gets tough is the defensive end. Maybe I should say "Ware" it gets tough, but I think you have to include DeMarcus Ware. I really don't care if he's an outside linebacker or a defensive end – we know what he's going to do and that's rush the passer. I'm going to assume the nature of this question is for a 4-3 scheme and so I've got D-Ware on one of the edges.

And yes, it definitely looked like this was going down the road to a very easy question. Had we seen Mr. Parsons play another two or three years with the Cowboys, then I bet he would've solidified this spot. But since he's gone and considering how it ended, Micah is off the table (pun intended). Ok so then who is opposite of Ware? I would think some would argue between Charles Haley and Harvey Martin. Haley was the last key piece in the Cowboys' 90s dynasty and many people give him the most credit for putting the Cowboys over the top. Martin led the team in sacks for nearly three decades before Ware eclipsed him.

But I'm going to say neither. Give me "Too Tall" Jones. He might not have the pass-rush as the other two, but his presence alone was a major factor. And with the three others on the inside, I think Jones would be the perfect fit on the other side. You're just not going to throw over him and it would make his teammates even more dominant than before.