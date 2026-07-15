Mailbag: Expectations on fourth-down attempts?

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The Cowboys were 22 for 35 on fourth down in 2025, the third-most conversions in the NFL. Do you think this many attempts were largely due to head coach Brian Schottenhiemer not trusting the defense last season? Or do you think he is aggressive by nature, and we should expect as many or more fourth-down tries coming this year? – Nicholas Bennett*/Spring, TX*
Mickey: Probably a little of both. He knew, and many times playing catchup, that they had a high need to score points when dealing with that defense. The other factor, though, would be the high-quality of offensive talent the Cowboys displayed in 2025, the NFL's second-ranked total offense. Right, that was a darn good offense, and when within reason why not go for it on fourth downs. The other thing to consider, and not sure if this qualifies being "aggressive," but 24 of those fourth-down attempts were within three yards, so a rather reasonable distance to cover with an offense averaging 5.9 yards a play.
Tommy: I think you can certainly attribute some of it to the fact that he wants to keep his offense on the field knowing what kinds of struggles the defense went through over the course of the season. At the same time though, I think Schottenheimer isn't afraid to turn up his aggressiveness as a play caller in certain situations because of the wide array of offensive firepower at his disposal.
With what the Cowboys hope is an improved defense in 2026, I don't know if I'd necessarily say Schottenheimer is going to take his foot off the gas on those kinds of playcalls. Just like he may go for it because the defense has struggled, he may be in situations where he says, 'Hey, I trust our defense to still get a stop for us here even if we don't convert.' So it can be a two way street. I would expect that tendency to go for it to be around the same as it was in his first season.
Mailbag
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