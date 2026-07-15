Mailbag: Expectations on fourth-down attempts?

Tommy: I think you can certainly attribute some of it to the fact that he wants to keep his offense on the field knowing what kinds of struggles the defense went through over the course of the season. At the same time though, I think Schottenheimer isn't afraid to turn up his aggressiveness as a play caller in certain situations because of the wide array of offensive firepower at his disposal.

With what the Cowboys hope is an improved defense in 2026, I don't know if I'd necessarily say Schottenheimer is going to take his foot off the gas on those kinds of playcalls. Just like he may go for it because the defense has struggled, he may be in situations where he says, 'Hey, I trust our defense to still get a stop for us here even if we don't convert.' So it can be a two way street. I would expect that tendency to go for it to be around the same as it was in his first season.