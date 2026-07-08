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Mailbag: Scouting players other teams might cut?

Jul 08, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys Mailbag & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Once training camp starts and we see players being cut from other teams, how does the scouting department evaluate who would benefit the Cowboys? It's not like they can send a scout to another team's training camp to see who's getting reps, who's healthy, and who might get cut. Also, what position groups do the Cowboys need to pay attention to as far as picking up released players? Gary Hemming/Blackshear, GA

Tommy: Any scouting of players on other teams that are cut falls on the Cowboys' pro scouting department, which is led by Alex Loomis, son of Saints general manager Mickey Loomis. He and his staff, along with VP of player personnel Will McClay and the Jones family, will look over multiple options, watch the film and ultimately come to the decision of whether or not they feel a player should be signed.

That's a process that stretches into the season as well, living up to the player acquisition never stops mantra. As for what position groups they need to keep an eye on, I would still say linebacker, but all of that can change too depending on what happens at training camp and what injuries come up as well.

Nick: You're right - they don't send scouts to other camps but they do send them to the preseason games. It's my understanding that each scout in the department has one or two teams assigned to them. So it's their job to keep up with everything that's going on, the depth chart, the injuries, the position battles, and anything else newsworthy with the team.

So when players do become available around the league, and Will McClay and Stephen and Jerry Jones are in the meetings to discuss, they can bring the scout in that should be covering that team and get a quick assessment.

As for the position groups to keep an eye on, I think the quick answer is that they look at all of them. But in terms of a position that might actually help them, to me it's the offensive line and linebacker. Those seem to be the spots where someone could provide immediate depth.

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