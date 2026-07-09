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Mailbag: Would adding Von Miller make sense for Cowboys' defense? 

Jul 09, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Nick Eatman
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

With Von Miller's recent post on his social media that had him in a Cowboys uniform, is that foreshadowing of what's to come? Or is that common for players without a team to post that? Either way, my real question is if a move like that would make sense for the Cowboys? He's older but still seems productive. Jeff Lyons / Claremore, Okla.

Patrik: To me, the answer is a resounding "yes", and feel free to add an expletive of your choice in front of it. The bottom line is that while the Cowboys are looking to Donovan Ezeiruaku to take a big step forward and for Malachi Lawrence to make good on the fact he's a first-round pick, the fact is we're talking about a second-year player and a rookie, respectively, and this isn't to say they won't or can't be game changers — it's pointing out the reality in that it's a tall ask for two players with a combined nine NFL starts under their belt (all belonging to just one of them).

Sam Williams could have a breakout season, but are the Cowboys willing to bet on that more than a future first ballot Hall of Famer who had nine sacks last season? And while I'm on record, time and again, as saying I believe Rashan Gary will surprise his doubters/haters, I'm also on record as saying Dallas likely needs to add more firepower along with him to increase their odds of a consistent pass rush. So, yes, Von Miller makes a ton of sense and, oh by the way, he's also from Dallas. Need I say more?

Nick: A few questions to address here. For one, no I don't think it's common for players to post pictures like that. Then again, it's rare that free agents are on the street for this long, still lobbying for work. At least, that's what it might seem Miller is doing. Then again, he could be just having fun and knowing that he could stir up the pot by posting something like that, especially in a Cowboys uniform.

But the real question you want to know and really we all do - would that move actually make sense? Honestly, I don't think the Cowboys would be in a situation to ignore it. Yeah, you can look at his age at 37 years old, but the number that matters more to me is the nine sacks he had just last year. In fact, in his 14-year career, he's produced at least five sacks in 13 of them. I mean, until he shows you that he's really slowing down, then I think some NFL team should give him a shot. And in saying that, why not the Cowboys - a team that he not only wants to play for considering his Texas ties, but a team that was terrible on defense last year and still have plenty of questions to answer regarding a pass rush.

Sure, I think the likes of Rashan Gary and Ezeiruaku and Malachi Lawrence and even Sam Williams should give them a boost off the edge. But I wouldn't hate it if the Cowboys entertained this. Now, from what I've been told, there isn't much interest right now from the Cowboys' side. But let's get to training camp and see if it appears there is a need for better rushers off the edge. If so, I wouldn't doubt the Cowboys will look for outside options and this one might actually top the list.

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