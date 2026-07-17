Mailbag: Next special teams captain?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

With the retirement of C. J. Goodwin, who do you believe will be become the Cowboys' special teams captain or leader? – David Farina/*Trenton*, NJ

Nick: This is a good question but a tough one. It's so early in the process to see who is going to start and contribute on offense and especially defense that it's just tough to gauge who will take the lead on special teams.

And to be real honest, I'm not sure we're going to see a lot of CJ Goodwin's in the future. He was pretty rare because he was just really one-dimensional on the NFL level - but it goes to show how good he was in the kicking game and how bought-in he was. But in this league where roster spots are even tougher to keep, it's hard to fathom a player staying in the NFL that long just for special teams.