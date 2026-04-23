Mailbag: Best-case scenario for first round?

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In our opinion, what would be the best-case scenario for the Cowboys in the first round? Trade up, trade down, stay put? Which player(s) do you hope they draft and why? – Bill Walker/*Oklahoma City*, OK
Patrik: In my opinion, there's more than one supposed best-case scenario for the Cowboys. As long as they're not completely wiped out in three positions (EDGE, CB, LB) by the time they go onto the clock with the 12th-overall pick (highly unlikely), I believe they'll walk away with one of the best players in the country without having to move up to get him. As for the second pick in the first round, I'd love to see them trade back to try and get themselves a second-round pick, but that of course also depends who is on the board when the 20th-overall pick comes around. So many possible scenarios, and the Cowboys are willing to wheel and deal if necessary, including consideration of a trade for a current NFL player. Buckle up.
Tommy: The best case scenario is, regardless of position, the Cowboys walk out of Thursday night with two plug and play starters on the defensive side of the ball. I think Dallas can get that if they stay put at 12, and maybe even if they move back from 20 and pick up another first round pick. I find it difficult to see Dallas not having two selections in the first round on Thursday, so in some form or fashion, I expect them to pick twice. As for what players they should draft, I think if there's any chance Ohio State safety Caleb Downs slips to 12, he can eliminate much of the grey area in the secondary that Christian Parker has mentioned he never wants in his units. At 20, the doors open even wider depending on who's there. Maybe Tennessee CB Colton Hood, a physical press-man corner who is one of the best against the run at his position in the class. Or maybe a pass rusher like Clemson's T.J. Parker or UCF's Malachi Lawrence. The Cowboys' options are wide open at that point, and there will be quality players available.
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