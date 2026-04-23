Mailbag: Best-case scenario for first round?

Tommy: The best case scenario is, regardless of position, the Cowboys walk out of Thursday night with two plug and play starters on the defensive side of the ball. I think Dallas can get that if they stay put at 12, and maybe even if they move back from 20 and pick up another first round pick. I find it difficult to see Dallas not having two selections in the first round on Thursday, so in some form or fashion, I expect them to pick twice. As for what players they should draft, I think if there's any chance Ohio State safety Caleb Downs slips to 12, he can eliminate much of the grey area in the secondary that Christian Parker has mentioned he never wants in his units. At 20, the doors open even wider depending on who's there. Maybe Tennessee CB Colton Hood, a physical press-man corner who is one of the best against the run at his position in the class. Or maybe a pass rusher like Clemson's T.J. Parker or UCF's Malachi Lawrence. The Cowboys' options are wide open at that point, and there will be quality players available.