 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Extend Overshown or Winters now?

May 25, 2026 at 09:01 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Tommy Yarrish
Temp-Mailbag_v2

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Since it's a contract year for both DeMarvion Overshown and Dee Winters, should Dallas extend one of them before the season starts, where it would cost the team less now? If they wait until the season is over, it may cost more if they have outstanding years. And wouldn't potentially losing both in free agency because they became too expensive put them in the same linebacking predicament next year? George Abbot*/Homer, LA*

Nick: Let's look at it from both sides. Last year, both Jack Sanborn and Kenneth Murray were in their last years of a contract. It would've made sense to sign them to a long-term contract before the season, too.

Now, how would that have worked out? There is a reason that most players get to free agency without a new deal. Think about your own job - does anyone in the workplace truly feel like they're making as much as they think they're worth? On the flip side, the employers probably feel like the staff could do a little more based off what they're paying.

My point is that both sides usually don't agree on a contract negotiations and that's why it usually has to run its course.

In the case of these linebackers, neither has done enough yet to warrant a big-time extension. So if they signed now, it wouldn't for top dollars. That's why the agents for these guys are willing to bet on the player to go out in this "contract" year and earn it. The player doesn't want to sign too early and give up a lot of money they could make and the teams don't want to overpay right now when the contract isn't justified yet.

So both sides wait and realize that a new contract doesn't make sense at the moment. For other players after three years, such as Tyler Smith or Jake Ferguson, it made sense. Both had also already made a Pro Bowl. But for these guys, it has to play out because no one is going to accept the terms from the other side at this point.

Tommy: I see the point that you're trying to make and it's not a bad one. However, what have Overshown and Winters proven up to this point in their careers that would make you want to commit significant long-term capital at the position? That's not to say they're not good players. They certainly can be long term options at the position for Dallas. That said, there are still questions that loom heading into the 2026 season for both.

For Overshown, of course it's a question of health. With two major knee injuries in the rear view mirror and only 19 games played in three seasons, he needs to prove that he can stay healthy over the course of a season and still be able to tap into the game-changing speed and ability to fly across the field that made him explode onto the scene in 2024 before he was injured.

And for Winters, his 2025 season was the best of his career, but it's a question of whether or not he can continue to produce at that kind of level. It's somewhat similar to George Pickens' situation the sense that he's played at such a high level for one season, but I think the Cowboys want to see more of it before deciding on committing a large portion of the salary cap. Of course, Winters is a different situation because he hasn't played a game yet in a Cowboys uniform, but just in the sense of still having things to prove.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Success of undrafted vs. 7th rounders?

I think it's safe to say Dallas is one of the best teams at finding diamonds in the rough with undrafted players. Having said that, it seems to me that undrafted players have panned out more often for the Cowboys than actual seventh-round picks. Do you guys believe that is a fair assessment? And if so, why is that?

news

Mailbag: Will Liufau be successful at OLB?

What does the coaching staff and front office see in Marist Liufau that make them think he will be successful rushing the passer?

news

Mailbag: Do Cowboys get to approve schedule?

Again, Dallas has three games in 11 days, and then there's the brutal travel. I understand the attraction to air Cowboys games in prime time, but at some point, is the onus on the NFL to protect its players? Secondly, is the team able to sign off and approve the schedule, reaping some of the blame?

news

Mailbag: Could Valdes-Scantling battle for WR3?

The Cowboys signed a pretty good wide receiver, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, just after the draft, but no one seems to be including him in the battle for the third receiver spot. He has a lot of experience in the league and has had some good seasons. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: Improving return/coverage units?

Last season, both the return and coverage units on special teams were not great. As a result, we had too many long fields on offense and short fields on defense. What efforts are being made for improvement in these areas?

news

Mailbag: Will early travel affect Cowboys?

The Cowboys already have one of the toughest strength of schedules in the NFL. Now a Sunday night game at New York in Week 1 means arriving back in Dallas early Monday morning. Then in Week 3 there is the long trip to Brazil. Are you worried about how the heavy travel at the start the season will also affect the team?

news

Mailbag: Can Downs be a leader as a rookie?

We've heard a lot about Caleb Downs' leadership qualities. As a rookie, how long do you think it will take him to actually assume a leadership role on the Cowboys?

news

Mailbag: How often will Dallas be in a 3-4 base?

I realize that the new base defense will be a 3-4 scheme, but are we making too big a deal about it? How often do you think the Cowboys will be in their base defense? Teams rarely run plays in a 21 offensive formation, and in the recent past Dallas has played big nickel against the 12 formation.

news

Mailbag: Is Steele solidified at right tackle?

I'm genuinely curious about your thoughts on Terence Steele. I don't think his performance has ever been spectacular, so what is it that keeps him firmly rooted at right tackle? It feels as though there's never anyone put in to compete for his spot.

news

Mailbag: Could Lamb play more in slot?

With George Pickens signing his tag (which I am so thankful for), the emergence of Ryan Flournoy last season and the offseason signings the Cowboys have made at receiver, is it fair to think we will see CeeDee Lamb in the slot more in 2026? Obviously, he is as effective on the outside as anyone, but I feel like his YAC numbers multiply with the mismatches he creates in the slot.

news

Mailbag: GM reputation you would want?

If you were an NFL general manager, would you rather be known for hitting on your top selections or finding the hidden gems? You have to choose just one.

Advertising