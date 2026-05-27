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Mailbag: Why schedule byes so late in season?

May 27, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagMickey Spagnola & Nick Eatman
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

The NFL season is now 17 games, and the NFL actually slates a bye in Week 14? With three weeks to go? What's the point? Everyone is already beat to dirt. Why aren't byes set for all teams in the middle of the season? How does a bye SO late in the schedule help any team? Alex Stelmach/Stevenson Ranch, CA

Mickey: I'm with you on all that. Truly amazing taking advantage of the Cowboys, having them play in so many high-profile games for the benefit of TV and ratings, have them do all that traveling early in the season and then not give them a break until so late. And remember, while in Oxnard for training camp, those first two preseason games are two more road games, too, to Seattle, not a short flight from LAX, not to mention the roundtrip bus ride to the airport for the trip on top of more miles in the air before returning home. This schedule is exhausting, and that has nothing to do with the quality of opponents. Think about it. Fly to Seattle and back. Fly to Phoenix and back to DFW. Fly to Newark and back for the night game against the Giants. Then 11 days later, fly to Rio and back, fly to Houston and then play the next game on a short week (Thursday). Whew.

Nick: I can't disagree here. I'm sure there are tons of factors involved here that I know nothing about. But it does seem like there's a way to get all the byes out of the way much earlier than Week 14.

Even if that means a few weeks in October and November are somewhat lighter in the overall schedule of games, I think it'd be worth it to keep it fair for everyone. While you think it's rather unfair the Cowboys have to play so long just get a break, it also could be an advantage for them in the final few weeks of the season, getting that kind of unusual rest. Then again, you could come back and suggest it might not matter at all if they're too beat up to get that far.

I get the argument here because I just don't get the logic. I know teams always usually prefer a mid-season to late-season bye but this seems a little overboard. Especially when you throw in the travel in Week 3 and the two games that follow, it definitely seems like a perfect year to get a bye in October, if not November at least.

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