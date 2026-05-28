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Mailbag: Position to still help in free agency?

May 28, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Dallas has some cap space to make a solid free-agent addition if needed, and there are some big names still available. Which position do you think the Cowboys can help themselves the most with an addition? And do you think it will happen? Jeff Neistein/Woodland Hills, CA

Nick: I really don't see anything "big" happening with the roster as we see it right now. I know some of those "big names" you're referring to are probably in the linebacker area, but it seems to me the Cowboys feel good about what they've done so far. I think everyone remembers how much they tried to acquire a couple of guys in free agency but they took bigger contracts elsewhere. True, but the Cowboys also went out and added Dee Winters in a trade with the 49ers. So that's the second year in a row in which they felt the need to make a post-draft trade. Seems like the Pickens trade worked pretty good, too.

All I'm saying is that at some point, you have to see what you've got. And that includes the players from last year, too. I think I saw enough from a guy like Shemar James last year that I want to see what he does in a different scheme. Let's see how Shavon Revel looks in Year 2. And to be honest, I kind of want to see what Sam Williams will do as a true outside linebacker and a full two years removed from his knee injury.

The same could be said for the offensive linemen, although if the Cowboys added another veteran tackle, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. Then again, there are people within the building that want to see Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton compete and also push the likes of Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele, too.

Overall, I think the Cowboys still have holes to fill, but let's wait and see how the OTAs and minicamp practices go because there is some in-house development that also needs to occur.

Patrik: I said it shortly after the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft and I'll say it again here: the Cowboys should not be done at the linebacker position. I believe the group has been improved over the 2025 season, absolutely, and I expect a healthy DeMarvion Overshown will go a long way to stabilizing it, along with a second-year jump from Shemar James and the inclusion of rookie third-round pick Jaishawn Barham — the trade for Dee Winters being the wild card here.

But if you genuinely ask me if I am without concerns at LB, my answer would be no. Winters is TBD in a Cowboys' uniform. Barham is a rookie. James will have a few more growing pains in Year 2. Overshown has to prove he can stay on the field. All told, I'd feel much better adding one more impact piece in free agency or via trade.

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