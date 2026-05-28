Mailbag: Position to still help in free agency?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Dallas has some cap space to make a solid free-agent addition if needed, and there are some big names still available. Which position do you think the Cowboys can help themselves the most with an addition? And do you think it will happen? – Jeff Neistein/Woodland Hills, CA

Nick: I really don't see anything "big" happening with the roster as we see it right now. I know some of those "big names" you're referring to are probably in the linebacker area, but it seems to me the Cowboys feel good about what they've done so far. I think everyone remembers how much they tried to acquire a couple of guys in free agency but they took bigger contracts elsewhere. True, but the Cowboys also went out and added Dee Winters in a trade with the 49ers. So that's the second year in a row in which they felt the need to make a post-draft trade. Seems like the Pickens trade worked pretty good, too.

All I'm saying is that at some point, you have to see what you've got. And that includes the players from last year, too. I think I saw enough from a guy like Shemar James last year that I want to see what he does in a different scheme. Let's see how Shavon Revel looks in Year 2. And to be honest, I kind of want to see what Sam Williams will do as a true outside linebacker and a full two years removed from his knee injury.

The same could be said for the offensive linemen, although if the Cowboys added another veteran tackle, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. Then again, there are people within the building that want to see Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton compete and also push the likes of Tyler Guyton and Terence Steele, too.