Mailbag: Impact of Lawrence not signing yet?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Based on the culture head coach Brian Schottenheimer is continuing to build, do you see any impact of Malachi Lawrence holding out on signing his rookie contract? – Ron Kleniec, Denton, TX

Nick: None at all. Don't forget that this is very normal every year. It used to be the third-round picks for so long and now it's the second-round guys. These agents just want to make sure they don't sign too early and mess up the rest of the salaries for the guys around them.

But also, it's not a hold-out until the start of camp. Lawrence will be able to go through all of the OTAs and mini-camp and can be in the building and do everything. My understanding is that he just can't practice at training camp if he's still unsigned.

As for him personally, I get the impression that he's a sponge that only wants to get better and better. Our staff writer Tommy Yarrish wrote a really good, informative article this weekend on Lawrence, talking to his UCF coaches. I get the sense that Lawrence is going to do everything he can to make sure he's ready to roll when the season starts.