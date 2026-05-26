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Mailbag: Impact of Lawrence not signing yet?

May 26, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Based on the culture head coach Brian Schottenheimer is continuing to build, do you see any impact of Malachi Lawrence holding out on signing his rookie contract? – Ron Kleniec, Denton, TX

Nick: None at all. Don't forget that this is very normal every year. It used to be the third-round picks for so long and now it's the second-round guys. These agents just want to make sure they don't sign too early and mess up the rest of the salaries for the guys around them.

But also, it's not a hold-out until the start of camp. Lawrence will be able to go through all of the OTAs and mini-camp and can be in the building and do everything. My understanding is that he just can't practice at training camp if he's still unsigned.

As for him personally, I get the impression that he's a sponge that only wants to get better and better. Our staff writer Tommy Yarrish wrote a really good, informative article this weekend on Lawrence, talking to his UCF coaches. I get the sense that Lawrence is going to do everything he can to make sure he's ready to roll when the season starts.

But I would also bet the contract is done long before then.

Kurt: Even though he is Dallas' only 2026 draft pick to not sign yet, Lawrence's current contract situation isn't having any impact on the team's culture and what Schottenheimer is trying to do.

There are specific restrictions set within the Collective Bargaining Agreement on how much each rookie can make, based on his draft position. The higher the draft slot, the higher the paycheck. Seems simple, right? However, there are a few items that can be negotiated, such as guaranteed money.

Which is where the Cowboys and Lawrence stand right now, although they're not alone. Around the league, 15 of the top 21 overall picks have signed, but none of the rookies selected lower in the first round (Nos. 22-32) have inked a deal. Even though they basically have no leverage, they're all waiting to see how things play out. Once one signs on the dotted line, the other dominoes should quickly fall.

In the meantime, it's been business as usual for the coaching staff and players. Lawrence has been attending all the workouts and meetings, as well as generally being around to soak up Schottenheimer's culture.

In other words, Cowboys fans can move right along; there is nothing to see here.Kurt:

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