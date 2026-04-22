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Mailbag: Biggest need to address in draft?

Apr 22, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagTommy Yarrish & Mickey Spagnola
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

What position would you say is the biggest need the Cowboys must address in the upcoming draft? And are there any positions they should simply stay away from in the first round? John Walker/Lago Vista, TX

Mickey: Yeah, for sure, stay away from quarterback. OK, I jest. Look, the Cowboys need to restock the linebacker position. At this point on the 90-man roster, there are 66 players heading toward the draft, but just five linebackers, and two of those, Justin Barron and Tyrus Wheat, combined for two games played for the Cowboys last season, those two belonging to Barron having played in the final two games of the season on special teams only. Now free agency and the trade season still will be available after the draft to restock this position. And remember game day active linebackers are of utmost importance playing special teams. As for positions to stay away from in the first round, think they have spent enough first round draft capital on the offensive line and probably don't need a first-round defensive tackle. And unless the bottom falls out from under Jeremiyah Love, don't need a running back either. After that, invoke BPA within reason.

Tommy: In a perfect world, it's linebacker. That's the only position that the Cowboys haven't made an addition at this offseason. The best option would be Ohio State's Sonny Styles, but it's tough to see him falling to the 12th overall pick. If Dallas really wanted him, they could trade up like has been widely speculated, but I believe if they move up it'll be for a pass rusher. Still, the Cowboys have other picks (92, 112) where they can find a rookie linebacker that can contribute in year one if it's not Styles. As for which position they should stay away from, outside of quarterback, I'm not really sure that there are any. Maybe using a premium pick on a guard, because Dallas is good at that spot, but I don't expect them to do that.

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