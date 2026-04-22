Mailbag: Biggest need to address in draft?

Mickey: Yeah, for sure, stay away from quarterback. OK, I jest. Look, the Cowboys need to restock the linebacker position. At this point on the 90-man roster, there are 66 players heading toward the draft, but just five linebackers, and two of those, Justin Barron and Tyrus Wheat, combined for two games played for the Cowboys last season, those two belonging to Barron having played in the final two games of the season on special teams only. Now free agency and the trade season still will be available after the draft to restock this position. And remember game day active linebackers are of utmost importance playing special teams. As for positions to stay away from in the first round, think they have spent enough first round draft capital on the offensive line and probably don't need a first-round defensive tackle. And unless the bottom falls out from under Jeremiyah Love, don't need a running back either. After that, invoke BPA within reason.