Mailbag: Can Downs be a leader as a rookie?

Tommy : That's up to him. Can he be a leader as a rookie? Sure, anyone can. That said, there's a lot that you have to do in order to earn a leadership role in the NFL, and that curve is higher for a player coming into the building for the first time with an entirely new group of teammates.

Not only is Downs going to have to earn his stripes in the league, he'll have to earn them in the locker room as well. Being a good teammate, working hard, and being a positive example of what everything is supposed to look like are all things that come to mind when you think of a good leader. Again, Downs can become that, but he'll have to earn it, and it's a different process for rookies versus guys who have been in the building or in the league for much longer. Is it a bad thing if he isn't a leader as a rookie? No, not at all. That can come with time. This, however, is where the base is set and he'll be able to grow.