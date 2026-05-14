Mailbag: Can Downs be a leader as a rookie?

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We've heard a lot about Caleb Downs' leadership qualities. As a rookie, how long do you think it will take him to actually assume a leadership role on the Cowboys? – Robert Gonzalez/Dallas, TX
Nick: He's got to be a great player. Plain and simple. That MUST happen or no one is going to follow his lead. Not only will he still be a rookie, but one that isn't a consistent difference-maker.
The only way a rookie can really be an effective leader is to lead by example, and that example must be shown on the field. That doesn't mean he's got to be perfect. Rookies will make mistakes and Downs even admitted that he's not above that. To me, what will likely set him apart for the rest is his constant preparation. It sounds like he's been a film-room junkie since he was a kid. If he continues that into the NFL, and maybe even bring a few of the young guys with him, then that's the best form of a leadership possible.
But make no mistake, if he's not a difference-maker on the field right away, it's going to be hard for anyone to follow.
Tommy: That's up to him. Can he be a leader as a rookie? Sure, anyone can. That said, there's a lot that you have to do in order to earn a leadership role in the NFL, and that curve is higher for a player coming into the building for the first time with an entirely new group of teammates.
Not only is Downs going to have to earn his stripes in the league, he'll have to earn them in the locker room as well. Being a good teammate, working hard, and being a positive example of what everything is supposed to look like are all things that come to mind when you think of a good leader. Again, Downs can become that, but he'll have to earn it, and it's a different process for rookies versus guys who have been in the building or in the league for much longer. Is it a bad thing if he isn't a leader as a rookie? No, not at all. That can come with time. This, however, is where the base is set and he'll be able to grow.
Mailbag
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