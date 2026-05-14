 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Can Downs be a leader as a rookie?

May 14, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Tommy Yarrish
Temp-Mailbag_5_14

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

We've heard a lot about Caleb Downs' leadership qualities. As a rookie, how long do you think it will take him to actually assume a leadership role on the Cowboys? Robert Gonzalez/Dallas, TX

Nick: He's got to be a great player. Plain and simple. That MUST happen or no one is going to follow his lead. Not only will he still be a rookie, but one that isn't a consistent difference-maker.

The only way a rookie can really be an effective leader is to lead by example, and that example must be shown on the field. That doesn't mean he's got to be perfect. Rookies will make mistakes and Downs even admitted that he's not above that. To me, what will likely set him apart for the rest is his constant preparation. It sounds like he's been a film-room junkie since he was a kid. If he continues that into the NFL, and maybe even bring a few of the young guys with him, then that's the best form of a leadership possible.

But make no mistake, if he's not a difference-maker on the field right away, it's going to be hard for anyone to follow.

Tommy: That's up to him. Can he be a leader as a rookie? Sure, anyone can. That said, there's a lot that you have to do in order to earn a leadership role in the NFL, and that curve is higher for a player coming into the building for the first time with an entirely new group of teammates.

Not only is Downs going to have to earn his stripes in the league, he'll have to earn them in the locker room as well. Being a good teammate, working hard, and being a positive example of what everything is supposed to look like are all things that come to mind when you think of a good leader. Again, Downs can become that, but he'll have to earn it, and it's a different process for rookies versus guys who have been in the building or in the league for much longer. Is it a bad thing if he isn't a leader as a rookie? No, not at all. That can come with time. This, however, is where the base is set and he'll be able to grow.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: How often will Dallas be in a 3-4 base?

I realize that the new base defense will be a 3-4 scheme, but are we making too big a deal about it? How often do you think the Cowboys will be in their base defense? Teams rarely run plays in a 21 offensive formation, and in the recent past Dallas has played big nickel against the 12 formation.

news

Mailbag: Is Steele solidified at right tackle?

I'm genuinely curious about your thoughts on Terence Steele. I don't think his performance has ever been spectacular, so what is it that keeps him firmly rooted at right tackle? It feels as though there's never anyone put in to compete for his spot.

news

Mailbag: Could Lamb play more in slot?

With George Pickens signing his tag (which I am so thankful for), the emergence of Ryan Flournoy last season and the offseason signings the Cowboys have made at receiver, is it fair to think we will see CeeDee Lamb in the slot more in 2026? Obviously, he is as effective on the outside as anyone, but I feel like his YAC numbers multiply with the mismatches he creates in the slot.

news

Mailbag: GM reputation you would want?

If you were an NFL general manager, would you rather be known for hitting on your top selections or finding the hidden gems? You have to choose just one.

news

Mailbag: No Winters extension a pro or con?

Seems when teams trade for a player, a contract extension is often agreed to right after the trade, but that wasn't the case with Dee Winters. In your opinion, is this wait-and-see approach with him a pro or con?

news

Mailbag: Is learning multiple positions bad?

It seems like the coaches want players who can play multiple spots, but I don't recall Tom Landry, Jimmy Johnson or even Bill Parcells mentioning position flex. If I was a rookie, I would want to focus on the speed, physicality and complexity of the NFL in my natural position vs. learning how to play multiple positions. Am I wrong, or didn't those three Hall of Fame coaches let their guys learn how to dominate at one position?

news

Mailbag: Expectations too low for defense?

I keep reading that the Cowboys can have great success with an average defense in 2026. But with all the painstaking work (success) over the past few months completely upgrading both the coaching staff and player talent, why are the expectations so low? Why not a top 10 defense?

news

Mailbag: Has left tackle been a concern?

What do you read into the Cowboys drafting Drew Shelton in the fourth round and being expected to sign both Sidney Fugar and Shiyazh Pete as undrafted free agents, all of whom played left tackle in Power 4 conferences? Has the team been concerned about the position?

news

Mailbag: Are moves a reminder of 1990s?

I am excited to see Dallas drafting and trading for these defensive players. The offense is already really good, but with a younger and hungrier defense, it reminds me of the early 1990s. Do I have too much optimism?

news

Mailbag: What positions need to be addressed?

Now that the draft is over, what positions do you feel still need to be addressed?

news

Mailbag: Downs' high expectations a worry?

I am in no way suggesting that Caleb Downs isn't everything he is projected to be in terms of playmaking ability, football acumen, IQ and leadership, but I feel the brakes need to be tapped a little bit. Remember, he is a young rookie who will have to earn his stripes. Is it a worry that the expectations are through the roof?

Advertising