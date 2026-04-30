Mailbag: What positions need to be addressed?

Patrik: I don't think you can be done at linebacker, to put it plainly. I personally like, very much, the decision to trade for Dee Winters and especially after seeing the run at the position in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Winters is a veteran who is still young, and even future Hall of Famer Fred Warner was sad to see him leave the Bay area. But while Winters helps upgrade the room, and instantly, I think there's still some meat on the bone to be had there. For my money, I'd look to add another impact guy — be it via free agency (Bobby Wagner, is just one example of several) or in a trade to acquire one from another club. I could rightfully name other spots, but nothing jumps out to me, still, like that LB situation, one that needs more insurance against injury, if nothing else.