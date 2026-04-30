Mailbag: What positions need to be addressed?

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Now that the draft is over, what positions do you feel still need to be addressed? – Larry Miller/*Dallas*, TX
Patrik: I don't think you can be done at linebacker, to put it plainly. I personally like, very much, the decision to trade for Dee Winters and especially after seeing the run at the position in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Winters is a veteran who is still young, and even future Hall of Famer Fred Warner was sad to see him leave the Bay area. But while Winters helps upgrade the room, and instantly, I think there's still some meat on the bone to be had there. For my money, I'd look to add another impact guy — be it via free agency (Bobby Wagner, is just one example of several) or in a trade to acquire one from another club. I could rightfully name other spots, but nothing jumps out to me, still, like that LB situation, one that needs more insurance against injury, if nothing else.
Tommy: I still think you can add on the defensive side of the ball especially at positions like linebacker, EDGE and corner, but you're not in as dire straights now as you were before the draft. The trade for Dee Winters raises the floor of the linebacker room, and adding Jaishawn Barham is a lot of fun, but may take some time to fully pan out the way the Cowboys want it to.
At EDGE, the Cowboys added two pieces with Malachi Lawrence, who has a lot of great traits and still has his best football ahead of him, and LT Overton, although I see Overton playing closer to the football on the defensive line. Dallas is young at the position, which is never a bad thing, but I don't think it would necessarily hurt to add another veteran at the position.
Cornerback is a fascinating one to me. I think there is going to be a real competition for an outside starting job opposite DaRon Bland. Shavon Revel, Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick, Devin Moore, etc. all factor in to that in my mind. I wouldn't say anything is guaranteed at that spot at the moment. Does that mean the Cowboys are going to go out and make a move for someone? Not necessarily, but I don't think it would be a bad thing.
Mailbag
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