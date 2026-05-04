Mailbag: Has left tackle been a concern?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

What do you read into the Cowboys drafting Drew Shelton in the fourth round and being expected to sign both Sidney Fugar and Shiyazh Pete as undrafted free agents, all of whom played left tackle in Power 4 conferences? Has the team been concerned about the position? – Roger Anderson/San Diego, CA

Patrik: Anyone who thinks not should check the wifi under that rock they've been living under. Let's cut right to the chase here, because there's no point in beating around the bush. Tyler Guyton has the potential to be a very good starter in this league, but injuries have been a huge concern in his first two years, to the point the Cowboys forced (key word) All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith to left tackle before the 2025 season ended. Was it simply because of Guyton's unavailability, though? Nope, and that simply furthers my point.