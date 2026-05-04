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Mailbag: Has left tackle been a concern?

May 04, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

What do you read into the Cowboys drafting Drew Shelton in the fourth round and being expected to sign both Sidney Fugar and Shiyazh Pete as undrafted free agents, all of whom played left tackle in Power 4 conferences? Has the team been concerned about the position? – Roger Anderson/San Diego, CA

Patrik: Anyone who thinks not should check the wifi under that rock they've been living under. Let's cut right to the chase here, because there's no point in beating around the bush. Tyler Guyton has the potential to be a very good starter in this league, but injuries have been a huge concern in his first two years, to the point the Cowboys forced (key word) All-Pro left guard Tyler Smith to left tackle before the 2025 season ended. Was it simply because of Guyton's unavailability, though? Nope, and that simply furthers my point.

Nate Thomas came on strong at swing tackle, to the point where he played over Guyton when the latter wasn't on IR but also wasn't 100 percent healthy. Thomas went down with injury too, thus the move of Smith, who has made it clear he wants to stay at guard (shades of Zack Martin being capable of popping outside but publicly loathing it to media). So when you see the Cowboys draft a left tackle (Drew Shelton) and then add the two you named in undrafted free agency, just know it's because they have concerns, but those can be put to bed by Guyton staying on the field.

Tommy: I don't know if concerned is the right word. When Tyler Guyton has been healthy and is able to play consecutive games, I think you've seen him improve and be a solid player at the position. The issue is he hasn't been able to do that consistently. Making sure that you have insurance behind Guyton isn't necessarily a sign of concern, it's just exactly what you need in the chance that he has to miss time again.

Plus, with additions of guys like Shelton, you raise the competition level in that room. As much as Guyton has been solid as a starter, I wouldn't say that his job as a starter is completely safe. He has to go and earn that role and show that he can stay on the field to do it. Adding more players to push him for that is only going to make him better, and the Cowboys can only hope that means that he continues to stay on the field while doing so.

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