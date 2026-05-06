 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Is learning multiple positions bad?

May 06, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagTommy Yarrish & Mickey Spagnola
Temp-Mailbag_5_6

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

It seems like the coaches want players who can play multiple spots, but I don't recall Tom Landry, Jimmy Johnson or even Bill Parcells mentioning position flex. If I was a rookie, I would want to focus on the speed, physicality and complexity of the NFL in my natural position vs. learning how to play multiple positions. Am I wrong, or didn't those three Hall of Fame coaches let their guys learn how to dominate at one position? Paul Clark*/Kingsland*, TX

Mickey: One of the things you have to understand about some of these guys playing multiple positions is they have already done so during their college careers, and a lot of this has to do with lining up in a 3-4 base defense and then transitioning to a 4-2-5 or a 5-1-5 when going to nickel. In these multiple defenses, lining up as an outside linebacker in a 3-4 is not all that different than lining up at defensive end in a 4-2 front. And some of the versatility is dependent on need. And what a luxury in the backend to have this combination of Jalen Thompson, Cobie Durant and now Caleb Downs to have shown the flexibility to play safety and in the slot on the nickel, and in Durant's case, play either outside corner or in the slot. Oh, and in Jaishawn Barham's case, spent his junior year at Michigan at inside linebacker and this past year at defense end. It's the Cowboys Way, the more you can do . . .

Tommy: You're not wrong, you're just talking about two different eras of football entirely. In today's NFL, being able to play multiple positions is much more commonplace and beneficial than it was in the days of Landry, Johnson and Parcells. Not that it wasn't around or a good thing back then, it's just more prominent now with today's type of athletes.

In some cases, like with offensive lineman who can play tackle or guard, it's the difference between a three-year career and a six- to seven-year career. Having the ability to wear multiple hats is valuable, even if it's in a depth role. When your best players can play in different roles, like Caleb Downs having the ability to play nickel or safety for example, it allows you mix and disguise things on defense and keep the opposing offense on their toes. There's not necessarily a negative to being able to play one and only one position, but being able to be flexible and multiple in your ability never hurts.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Expectations too low for defense?

I keep reading that the Cowboys can have great success with an average defense in 2026. But with all the painstaking work (success) over the past few months completely upgrading both the coaching staff and player talent, why are the expectations so low? Why not a top 10 defense?

news

Mailbag: Has left tackle been a concern?

What do you read into the Cowboys drafting Drew Shelton in the fourth round and being expected to sign both Sidney Fugar and Shiyazh Pete as undrafted free agents, all of whom played left tackle in Power 4 conferences? Has the team been concerned about the position?

news

Mailbag: Are moves a reminder of 1990s?

I am excited to see Dallas drafting and trading for these defensive players. The offense is already really good, but with a younger and hungrier defense, it reminds me of the early 1990s. Do I have too much optimism?

news

Mailbag: What positions need to be addressed?

Now that the draft is over, what positions do you feel still need to be addressed?

news

Mailbag: Downs' high expectations a worry?

I am in no way suggesting that Caleb Downs isn't everything he is projected to be in terms of playmaking ability, football acumen, IQ and leadership, but I feel the brakes need to be tapped a little bit. Remember, he is a young rookie who will have to earn his stripes. Is it a worry that the expectations are through the roof?

news

Mailbag: Is Winters the answer at linebacker?

I feel like the Dee Winters trade flew under the radar during draft weekend. Is he the answer for our linebacker/green dot issue? Or will the team continue to look to bolster the linebacker group?

news

Mailbag: Most intriguing Day 3 picks?

Which player selected on Day 3 of the draft intrigues you the most? Do any have a shot at truly making an impact in 2026?

news

Mailbag: Best-case scenario for first round?

In our opinion, what would be the best-case scenario for the Cowboys in the first round? Trade up, trade down, stay put? Which player(s) do you hope they draft and why?

news

Mailbag: Biggest need to address in draft?

What position would you say is the biggest need the Cowboys must address in the upcoming draft? And are there any positions they should simply stay away from in the first round?

news

Mailbag: Does NYG trade affect Dallas' draft?

The New York Football team now has the Nos. 5 and 10 picks, both ahead of Dallas at 12. How concerned are you that they are going to target players the Cowboys really want? Does this make it more likely for Dallas to trade up?

news

Mailbag: Trade down for more Tier 2 players?

Would you rather trade up and get one Tier 1 player and then maybe a handful of Tier 3 and 4 guys who play special teams? Or given everything this defense needs, would you rather trade down and maybe get four or five Tier 2 players who could start or have significant roles on the defense?

Advertising