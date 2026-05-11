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Mailbag: Could Lamb play more in slot?

May 11, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

With George Pickens signing his tag (which I am so thankful for), the emergence of Ryan Flournoy last season and the offseason signings the Cowboys have made at receiver, is it fair to think we will see CeeDee Lamb in the slot more in 2026? Obviously, he is as effective on the outside as anyone, but I feel like his YAC numbers multiply with the mismatches he creates in the slot. Brian Haul*/Winter Haven, FL*

Tommy: He could, but I think you're going to see Lamb play all over the place. Brian Schottenheimer has emphasized all offseason that he likes the idea of moving all of his receivers around, including Lamb, Pickens and Flournoy. Pickens is the one of the bunch who typically hasn't been utilized in motion or different areas of alignment, but it worked out well when Dallas did it last year.

That goes to say that sure, while there may be an uptick in the total number of snaps Lamb takes from the slot, I think you're going to see the same results as usual from Lamb in 2026. The great thing about where Dallas is right now in the receiver room is the ability to move their pieces around, which can create mismatches for defenses and continue to produce big results.

Nick: I think the best offenses are the ones where you have multiple guys in multiple spots. Think about the defensive side - all we've heard this offseason is Christian Parker wanting to play multiple schemes. Well, the reason for that is because the best offenses are multiple on their end.

If CeeDee Lamb can line up in every place on the field (aside from running back because we've seen enough of that in my opinion), it makes him even more effective. Yes, he's got skills to play in the slot and at times, that will be a great mismatch like you said. But he's an outside receiver most of the time and that's where he'll likely play. But in a perfect world, you want Jake Ferguson to be able to line up outside and inside, same with KaVontae Turpin and Flournoy, and of course you want that from Pickens and Lamb.

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