Mailbag: Is Steele solidified at right tackle?

Kurt: While there hasn't been much talk about a battle at right tackle, I certainly don't think anything is set in stone. With that said, being the incumbent, Steele definitely has a leg up on whatever competition there may be.

And that's because he's been about as reliable as they come. He's missed only five regular season games in his six seasons in the league and has started every single outing over the last three years. In fact, he's led the Cowboys in offensive snaps since 2023. Basically, you know what you're getting.

Which, admittedly, has been both good and bad at times. He's been solid in the ground game throughout his career, even being downright dominant in some stretches. Pro Football Focus had Steele graded 13th among run blockers in 2024, although he slipped to 40th a season ago.

However, pass blocking has been more of a struggle as Steele has never graded very high in that facet of the game, at least in PFF's evaluations. The website credited him with some of the highest totals in sacks, hurries and pressures allowed in 2025 as well.

So yes, there are concerns and he'll likely never be considered "spectacular," but don't overlook the considerable value of Steele's steadiness and dependability. That does carry considerable weight and is something the Cowboys will likely be counting on again this coming season.

Nick: What keeps any player firmly rooted at their position? Usually, it's because no one is better. And that's the case for Steele. Say what you want about him being "less than spectacular" and while maybe that's true, it's also true that he's the best option they've got and has been for a while.

I've never been one to hate on Steele. I think he's a pretty solid player and he's had a solid career. You're right, he's not super flashy and I don't think he's ever gotten close to a Pro Bowl. But we all know you can't have elite players at every position. However, I think we've seen with the Super Bowl the last few years, especially last year with Seattle, that elite players across the board aren't always needed.

When you're talking about the O-line, it has to be one cohesive group and this line has a chance for that. Zack Martin has said it often that Steele was one of the best run-blockers he ever lined up with. I think Tyler Booker is going to have a big breakout year at right guard and that should make it even easier for Steele this year. He's always going to have some issues with the speed-rushers, just like most tackles.