Mailbag: Most intriguing Day 3 picks?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)
Which player selected on Day 3 of the draft intrigues you the most? Do any have a shot at truly making an impact in 2026? – Richard Walker/Omaha, NE
Patrik: All of them intrigue me, but I'll go with Devin Moore here. Reason being is there were a couple of other prospects I believed the Cowboys would select when they went on the clock with the 114th-overall pick, but then it came to my attention they had a third-round grade on Moore and that's telling of how high both the scouting department and new defensive coordinator Devin Moore were. There is plenty to like about him, definitely, one of the most physical cornerbacks in the nation and, oh by the way, he also happens to have the height, weight and wingspan to be naturally disruptive. His size doesn't detract from his speed though, and I see him making some serious waves in the CB room as early as Year 1.
Tommy: I'll go with Devin Moore, the cornerback out of Florida. To me, the cornerback room feels wide open when it comes to who can earn a starting role, or even a depth role, which is why I feel like Moore has a shot. He's got the build that NFL teams want for their outside corners, but his biggest problem up to this point has been staying on the field as he's dealt with injuries for most of his collegiate career, limiting him to just 17 starts. The potential is there, and the Cowboys have a staff of developers at the defensive back position, which is why I feel Moore has an opportunity to find his way onto the roster and can continue to develop.
Mailbag
Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!