Mailbag: Most intriguing Day 3 picks?

Patrik: All of them intrigue me, but I'll go with Devin Moore here. Reason being is there were a couple of other prospects I believed the Cowboys would select when they went on the clock with the 114th-overall pick, but then it came to my attention they had a third-round grade on Moore and that's telling of how high both the scouting department and new defensive coordinator Devin Moore were. There is plenty to like about him, definitely, one of the most physical cornerbacks in the nation and, oh by the way, he also happens to have the height, weight and wingspan to be naturally disruptive. His size doesn't detract from his speed though, and I see him making some serious waves in the CB room as early as Year 1.