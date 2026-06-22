Mailbag: Learning from Bengals on WR deals?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Is what happened in Cincinnati perhaps a caution for the Cowboys in regard to having two high-priced receivers? The Bengals signed both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to big contracts and now are struggling to field a serviceable offensive line and defense. – *Marshall Clark*, Madisonville, KY**

Patrik: I think it's contextual, because one is an apple and the other is an orange but, hey, both are fruit ... so I can at least see your correlation. I would say that while the Bengals do stand as a bit of a cautionary tale, I am of the belief that signing Chase and Higgins is not the reason the Bengals are struggling suddenly. If I'm the Cowboys, I sign George Pickens to a longterm deal to lower his initial cap hit instead of fully guaranteeing a franchise tag (or two), allowing me more flexibility with the salary cap.