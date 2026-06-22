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Mailbag: Learning from Bengals on WR deals?

Jun 22, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
06_22_ Mailbag

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Is what happened in Cincinnati perhaps a caution for the Cowboys in regard to having two high-priced receivers? The Bengals signed both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to big contracts and now are struggling to field a serviceable offensive line and defense. – *Marshall Clark*, Madisonville, KY**

Patrik: I think it's contextual, because one is an apple and the other is an orange but, hey, both are fruit ... so I can at least see your correlation. I would say that while the Bengals do stand as a bit of a cautionary tale, I am of the belief that signing Chase and Higgins is not the reason the Bengals are struggling suddenly. If I'm the Cowboys, I sign George Pickens to a longterm deal to lower his initial cap hit instead of fully guaranteeing a franchise tag (or two), allowing me more flexibility with the salary cap.

That said, the Cowboys have also already begun the process of overhauling their defense in a way that, on paper and regarding the coaching staff, appears ready to be competent, at worst, and dynamic, at best. Time will tell if that's the case, but it does feel that way, at least. I do worry about the offensive line woes, but the woe, for me, is exclusive to figuring out the left tackle position (not left guard, not center, not right guard and, unpopular opinion here, not right tackle). That alone separates them from Cinci's O-line issues. The Cowboys have four-fifths of theirs figured out already.

Tommy: I see the point that you're making, but there's a couple of differences. The Cowboys have invested a lot of money and resources into their offensive line (look at Tyler Smith's contract and three first-round picks at the position in the last five years.) They've also invested into the defensive line more recently (see Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark) compared to the Bengals (although they did just trade for Dexter Lawrence, which will be a big boost.)

Is it possible for both teams, even with the changes they've made, to still struggle defensively but excel on offense? Absolutely, it's very possible. Usually your investment, or lack their of, in one side of the ball versus another is apparent. I think the Cowboys have improved on defense, but we're still yet to see just how much they have, even before they've paid Pickens money that would fit him in the category of a "high-priced" receiver.

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