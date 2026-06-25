Mailbag: Should Guyton move to right tackle?

Tommy: I understand the line of thinking, but no, I don't think so. Let's think about what the past few years have been like for Tyler Guyton: He's been asked to learn one of the most important positions in football, and hasn't had the full slate of reps necessary in practice or during the season to get a real shot of consistently being able to put things together. Does that mean it's a guarantee everything will click if he gets to do so? Not necessarily, but it doesn't hurt.

Now, let's drag the timeline back a few more years and look at the greater portion of his career. He played defensive tackle in high school, then had to go and learn the other side of the line of scrimmage in college and ended up playing right tackle, where he still needed sharpening coming into the NFL.