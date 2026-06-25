 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Should Guyton move to right tackle?

Jun 25, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
Temp-Mailbag_6_25

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

With uncertainty at both tackle positions, wouldn't it be worth trying to move Tyler Guyton back to his natural right tackle position? And then have Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton battle for the left tackle spot? – Cory Speicher/Louisville, KY

Nick: I don't think that's going to be the best situation for either side. I get the logic, thinking that Guyton would be better-suited at the right side because it's not as important as a position. But something tells me, we'd be here answering the same questions about Terence Steele at left tackle.

I understand your question basically squeezes out Steele all together - letting Thomas and Shelton battle for the job on the left side. I'm sorry but I think Steele is easily the best tackle you've got on the team - right now. The only person who would probably be better at left tackle is Tyler Smith. But if he moves out, then you have to see if playing TJ Bass inside is better than Steele or Guyton or whatever you're doing at tackle.

I think Guyton needs to stay at left tackle and win the job. That's what I think needs to happen for. the offense to be at its best this year.

Tommy: I understand the line of thinking, but no, I don't think so. Let's think about what the past few years have been like for Tyler Guyton: He's been asked to learn one of the most important positions in football, and hasn't had the full slate of reps necessary in practice or during the season to get a real shot of consistently being able to put things together. Does that mean it's a guarantee everything will click if he gets to do so? Not necessarily, but it doesn't hurt.

Now, let's drag the timeline back a few more years and look at the greater portion of his career. He played defensive tackle in high school, then had to go and learn the other side of the line of scrimmage in college and ended up playing right tackle, where he still needed sharpening coming into the NFL.

What I'm trying to say is no matter where you put him, there's going to be a process of getting comfortable at the position. Right now, Terence Steele is a comfortable right tackle option for Dallas and gives you something in the run game. Guyton may very well be able to do that, but then you open up the left tackle job and have even more uncertainty on the offensive line. I just don't think it's the best idea given how much time on task that group of five has had together over the last few years.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Logic of minicamp in June?

I've always questioned the logic of a three-day mandatory minicamp in June. It seems to me that in three days (and really two since they didn't practice the last day), they are just getting things started, and then it's over. Then there is a significant gap in time before the real training camp starts, and the learning and conditioning begin again. So what outcomes were the Cowboys looking for in those three days?

news

Mailbag: Is Blue ready for a second-year leap?

Jaydon Blue was electric at Texas but struggled last year with the Cowboys. Any chance he takes a second-year leap? If not him, then who?

news

Mailbag: Learning from Bengals on WR deals?

Is what happened in Cincinnati perhaps a caution for the Cowboys in regard to having two high-priced receivers? The Bengals signed both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to big contracts and now are struggling to field a serviceable offensive line and defense.

news

Mailbag: Thoughts on team after minicamp?

With the end of minicamp and offseason activities, how do you currently feel about the team? Is there still work to be done as far as the roster?

news

Mailbag: Which coach will make biggest difference?

Out of all the new position coaches, who do you think will make the biggest difference?

news

Mailbag: Overshown's health a factor for Green Dot?

Is it a concern at all that DeMarvion Overshown is being considered for Green Dot responsibilities? He has yet to prove he can stay healthy for an entire season.

news

Mailbag: Is Lawrence expected to start?

Normally, first-round picks are expected to be starters, but because Caleb Downs was selected at No. 11, it doesn't seem like Malachi Lawrence, the 23rd overall pick, is facing that same pressure. What do you think? Should he be a day one starter?

news

Mailbag: Could Cowboys go light at cornerback?

If Caleb Downs lines up in the slot corner, does that mean three safeties and two cornerbacks in the nickel package? If so, would that require the team to carry an extra safety and possibly go light at corner on the 53-man roster?

news

Mailbag: Which skill player makes a big jump?

Of the offensive skill guys, who has the potential to make the biggest jump this upcoming season?

news

Mailbag: Will defense take longer to learn?

I keep hearing how detail-oriented Christian Parker's defense is, but does that mean it will take the players extra time to learn it until they are able to play quick and free in this scheme? Those extra fractions of a second needed to pay attention to the minor details can make a huge difference. What do you guys think?

news

Mailbag: Can red-zone scoring be improved?

With talk of a very potent offense, there is one weak area that needs to be improved: scoring in the red zone. With three first-round linemen, what needs to happen to improve red-zone scoring?

Advertising