Mailbag: Should Guyton move to right tackle?

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With uncertainty at both tackle positions, wouldn't it be worth trying to move Tyler Guyton back to his natural right tackle position? And then have Nate Thomas and Drew Shelton battle for the left tackle spot? – Cory Speicher/Louisville, KY
Nick: I don't think that's going to be the best situation for either side. I get the logic, thinking that Guyton would be better-suited at the right side because it's not as important as a position. But something tells me, we'd be here answering the same questions about Terence Steele at left tackle.
I understand your question basically squeezes out Steele all together - letting Thomas and Shelton battle for the job on the left side. I'm sorry but I think Steele is easily the best tackle you've got on the team - right now. The only person who would probably be better at left tackle is Tyler Smith. But if he moves out, then you have to see if playing TJ Bass inside is better than Steele or Guyton or whatever you're doing at tackle.
I think Guyton needs to stay at left tackle and win the job. That's what I think needs to happen for. the offense to be at its best this year.
Tommy: I understand the line of thinking, but no, I don't think so. Let's think about what the past few years have been like for Tyler Guyton: He's been asked to learn one of the most important positions in football, and hasn't had the full slate of reps necessary in practice or during the season to get a real shot of consistently being able to put things together. Does that mean it's a guarantee everything will click if he gets to do so? Not necessarily, but it doesn't hurt.
Now, let's drag the timeline back a few more years and look at the greater portion of his career. He played defensive tackle in high school, then had to go and learn the other side of the line of scrimmage in college and ended up playing right tackle, where he still needed sharpening coming into the NFL.
What I'm trying to say is no matter where you put him, there's going to be a process of getting comfortable at the position. Right now, Terence Steele is a comfortable right tackle option for Dallas and gives you something in the run game. Guyton may very well be able to do that, but then you open up the left tackle job and have even more uncertainty on the offensive line. I just don't think it's the best idea given how much time on task that group of five has had together over the last few years.
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