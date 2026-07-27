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Mailbag: Any ex-UFL players to keep an eye on?

Jul 27, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Of the UFL player signings in 2026, is there a player that we should keep an eye on who might make an impact on this roster? – Paul Mantilla/San Jose, CA

Patrik: Lately, I have found myself saying the Cowboys' season doesn't truly begin until they sign a UFL player. In the recent past, that growing list included Brandon Aubrey and KaVontae Turpin, players that have turned into All-Pro's at their respective position. The Cowboys have a pretty good batting average with former UFL players, and though things didn't work out beyond 2025 training camp with Perrion Winfrey, they're hoping they've found some gems in offensive lineman Chris Glaser and cornerback Ameer Speed.

Denzel Mims was selected by the Dallas Renegades in this year's UFL Draft, so that technically counts as well. I think the receiver room has a bottleneck of bodies and talent, so Mims has much more of an uphill climb than do the other two. Glaser intrigues me, and could surprise in Oxnard, but I'm going with Speed on this one. Seeing as the cornerback position still carries a laundry list of question marks heading into 2026, I think someone like Speed has a chance to squeeze himself into a spot, but that would also involve making himself known on special teams in Southern California.

Tommy: Cast my vote for guard Chris Glaser, who was with the Columbus Aviators last season. The Cowboys added him to the roster after fellow offensive lineman Matt Hennessy, who seemed to be on track to replacing Brock Hoffman has an interior player that could play both guard and center, suffered a neck injury that saw him placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Dallas still has TJ Bass in the fold, and he can do both of those things as well, but if the Cowboys are looking to carry another player that has the ability to do both, Glaser could rise to earn a job like that with a good performance at training camp. Plus, he's also played in eight NFL games before and has been in Dallas previously, albeit it for a short period of time.

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