Mailbag: Any ex-UFL players to keep an eye on?

Patrik: Lately, I have found myself saying the Cowboys' season doesn't truly begin until they sign a UFL player. In the recent past, that growing list included Brandon Aubrey and KaVontae Turpin, players that have turned into All-Pro's at their respective position. The Cowboys have a pretty good batting average with former UFL players, and though things didn't work out beyond 2025 training camp with Perrion Winfrey, they're hoping they've found some gems in offensive lineman Chris Glaser and cornerback Ameer Speed.

Denzel Mims was selected by the Dallas Renegades in this year's UFL Draft, so that technically counts as well. I think the receiver room has a bottleneck of bodies and talent, so Mims has much more of an uphill climb than do the other two. Glaser intrigues me, and could surprise in Oxnard, but I'm going with Speed on this one. Seeing as the cornerback position still carries a laundry list of question marks heading into 2026, I think someone like Speed has a chance to squeeze himself into a spot, but that would also involve making himself known on special teams in Southern California.