Mailbag: Challengers to Turpin in return game?

Tommy: Is anyone as fast as Turpin? Not to my knowledge. Some are close, like a Jaydon Blue, but he doesn't have the special teams returning experience that Turpin does, and has also struggled with ball security. That's the biggest advantage that he's got in the return game, so unless someone finds that speed, then I would say there aren't many true challengers. Plus, Turpin has proven that even if things aren't always clicking for the special teams unit as a whole, he can find ways to be productive in the return game. Last year was still a record breaking season for Turpin despite the struggles Dallas had to set up blocks down the field and spring bigger returns.