 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Challengers to Turpin in return game?

Jul 23, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
Temp-Mailbag_8_23

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Do you see anyone challenging KaVontae Turpin as a returner? Will he also have to stand out as a receiver to keep the job? Nathan Mattison*/Argyle, NY*

Patrik: To be frank with you, no, I don't see anybody creating any real issues for Turpin at returner. He had a down season, absolutely, but he's still arguably the best in the league and, oh by the way, a two-time All-Pro at the position. I expect he'll bounce back with having a second offseason for he and his new special teams coordinator to figure things out. I do believe there's competition to step into the role in the event that (knock on wood) Turpin misses any sort of time due to unexpected injury, though.

My first thought goes to running back Jaydon Blue, and rightfully so, because he's a shifty speedster that isn't unfamiliar with the duties. I'll throw a curveball here, however, and say fans should keep an eye on rookie receiver Anthony Smith. He's also got a twin-turbo motor that makes him a nightmare in the open field and might be what the Cowboys hoped Parris Campbell would become here. So between those two, I think the Cowboys are in a good space behind Turpin ... key word: behind.

Tommy: Is anyone as fast as Turpin? Not to my knowledge. Some are close, like a Jaydon Blue, but he doesn't have the special teams returning experience that Turpin does, and has also struggled with ball security. That's the biggest advantage that he's got in the return game, so unless someone finds that speed, then I would say there aren't many true challengers. Plus, Turpin has proven that even if things aren't always clicking for the special teams unit as a whole, he can find ways to be productive in the return game. Last year was still a record breaking season for Turpin despite the struggles Dallas had to set up blocks down the field and spring bigger returns.

As far as if he needs to stand out as a receiver, I would say no he doesn't have to "stand out." I think Turpin's best ability as a receiver, much like his as a returner, is his speed. When the Cowboys find the right situations to take advantage of it (look back to his big play touchdown against the Commanders on Christmas), that's when you see him shine. I don't really think that what he does or doesn't do as a receiver takes away from the fact that he's the teams best option as a returner.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Who will play on the outside at corner?

I feel better about this team than I have in a while, as do most fans. With that said, cornerback seems a major area of concern swimming in the pool of optimism. Tell me who you are comfortable with right now playing on the outside.

news

Mailbag: Three 1,000-yard receivers possible?

With defenses undoubtedly trying to find a way to slow down George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb this season, do you see a real possibility for Ryan Flournoy to get more opportunities and each of these three guys reaching 1,000 yards receiving this year?

news

Mailbag: Barham the steal of Cowboys' draft?

Am I wrong in thinking that Jaishawn Barham might be the surprise steal of the Cowboys' draft?

news

Mailbag: Next special teams captain?

With the retirement of C. J. Goodwin, who do you believe will be become the Cowboys' special teams captain or leader?

news

Mailbag: Is Parker also giving defense attitude?

We know that defensive coordinator Christian Parker is a great teacher and communicator, but does that bring attitude and tenacity? Will he bring a "disciplined nastiness" to the team? What have you seen so far?

news

Mailbag: Expectations on fourth-down attempts?

The Cowboys were 22 for 35 on fourth down in 2025, the third-most conversions in the NFL. Do you think this many attempts were largely due to head coach Brian Schottenhiemer not trusting the defense last season? Or do you think he is aggressive by nature, and we should expect as many or more fourth-down tries coming this year?

news

Mailbag: Too much hype for new defense?

I think we all think this defense is way better than last year's, but I'm getting concerned that there's too much hype going on. Isn't defensive coordinator Christian Parker going to have issues like all new coaches do?

news

Mailbag: Cowboys planning to stretch the field?

It looks to me like the Cowboys are adding some "long" bodies who can run (Marquez Valdez-Scantling, Anthony Smith). With Dak Prescott's success on the deep ball, is this a sign Brian Schottenheimer is planning to stretch the field, or am I just getting too excited for football?

news

Mailbag: More red-zone chances coming?

If the Cowboys have significantly improved their defense, do you think we will see the offense take more red-zone chances due to increased optimism in the defense's capabilities to stop the opponent and even get the ball back for the offense?

news

Mailbag: Would adding Von Miller make sense for Cowboys' defense?

Von Miller recently posted a picture of him wearing a Cowboys uniform, begging the question if it would make sense for the Cowboys to sign the veteran pass-rusher.

news

Mailbag: Scouting players other teams might cut?

Once training camp starts and we see players being cut from other teams, how does the scouting department evaluate who would benefit the Cowboys?

Advertising