Mailbag: Challengers to Turpin in return game?

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Do you see anyone challenging KaVontae Turpin as a returner? Will he also have to stand out as a receiver to keep the job? – Nathan Mattison*/Argyle, NY*
Patrik: To be frank with you, no, I don't see anybody creating any real issues for Turpin at returner. He had a down season, absolutely, but he's still arguably the best in the league and, oh by the way, a two-time All-Pro at the position. I expect he'll bounce back with having a second offseason for he and his new special teams coordinator to figure things out. I do believe there's competition to step into the role in the event that (knock on wood) Turpin misses any sort of time due to unexpected injury, though.
My first thought goes to running back Jaydon Blue, and rightfully so, because he's a shifty speedster that isn't unfamiliar with the duties. I'll throw a curveball here, however, and say fans should keep an eye on rookie receiver Anthony Smith. He's also got a twin-turbo motor that makes him a nightmare in the open field and might be what the Cowboys hoped Parris Campbell would become here. So between those two, I think the Cowboys are in a good space behind Turpin ... key word: behind.
Tommy: Is anyone as fast as Turpin? Not to my knowledge. Some are close, like a Jaydon Blue, but he doesn't have the special teams returning experience that Turpin does, and has also struggled with ball security. That's the biggest advantage that he's got in the return game, so unless someone finds that speed, then I would say there aren't many true challengers. Plus, Turpin has proven that even if things aren't always clicking for the special teams unit as a whole, he can find ways to be productive in the return game. Last year was still a record breaking season for Turpin despite the struggles Dallas had to set up blocks down the field and spring bigger returns.
As far as if he needs to stand out as a receiver, I would say no he doesn't have to "stand out." I think Turpin's best ability as a receiver, much like his as a returner, is his speed. When the Cowboys find the right situations to take advantage of it (look back to his big play touchdown against the Commanders on Christmas), that's when you see him shine. I don't really think that what he does or doesn't do as a receiver takes away from the fact that he's the teams best option as a returner.
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