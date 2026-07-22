Mailbag: Who will play on the outside at corner?

Mickey: Certainly, understand your consternation since I'm thinking the competition during training camp will have a lot to do with filling those positions. Now a healthy DaRon Bland will be manning one of the outside corner positions. While he basically rehabbed the entire offseason following his season-ending foot surgery, the Cowboys basically slow-played his recovery. There was no need to rush him back for the OTA and minicamp practices. Bland was knocking it out during his rehab sessions with rehab specialist Britt Brown. He will be ready to go for the start of training camp. As for the starter on the other side, there will be competition between the likes of Shavon Revel, Cobie Durant, Caelen Carson and even rookie fourth-round draft choice Devin Moore. Keep an eye on Revel, the second-year corner did start five of the seven games he played toward the end of his rookie season, and the Cowboys are high on his ability. Remember, after being drafted in the third round, he spent the entire offseason and training camp continuing to rehab his surgically repaired ACL. Revel now's had the benefit of playing in those games, participating in an entire offseason (OTA's and minicamp practices) and will participate in an entire training camp and preseason games. Should be great competition with a healthy Carson and an experienced Durant.