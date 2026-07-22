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Mailbag: Who will play on the outside at corner?

Jul 22, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagTommy Yarrish & Mickey Spagnola
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I feel better about this team than I have in a while, as do most fans. With that said, cornerback seems a major area of concern swimming in the pool of optimism. Tell me who you are comfortable with right now playing on the outside.*Mike Mortensen/Tampa, FL*

Mickey: Certainly, understand your consternation since I'm thinking the competition during training camp will have a lot to do with filling those positions. Now a healthy DaRon Bland will be manning one of the outside corner positions. While he basically rehabbed the entire offseason following his season-ending foot surgery, the Cowboys basically slow-played his recovery. There was no need to rush him back for the OTA and minicamp practices. Bland was knocking it out during his rehab sessions with rehab specialist Britt Brown. He will be ready to go for the start of training camp. As for the starter on the other side, there will be competition between the likes of Shavon Revel, Cobie Durant, Caelen Carson and even rookie fourth-round draft choice Devin Moore. Keep an eye on Revel, the second-year corner did start five of the seven games he played toward the end of his rookie season, and the Cowboys are high on his ability. Remember, after being drafted in the third round, he spent the entire offseason and training camp continuing to rehab his surgically repaired ACL. Revel now's had the benefit of playing in those games, participating in an entire offseason (OTA's and minicamp practices) and will participate in an entire training camp and preseason games. Should be great competition with a healthy Carson and an experienced Durant.

Tommy: This is a tough one because it can completely change after a week or two at camp. If I was to guess right now, my picks would be DaRon Bland on one side and Shavon Revel on the other. If Bland is healthy again, and that's a big if, I think he's the best corner on this roster and definitely gets one of those spots.

Revel says he's feeling 100% as well, as his size and closing speed is a big reason why I think he'll get the other nod. Cobie Durant will be difficult to beat, and it wouldn't necessarily shock me if it's him getting the Week 1 nod. I just think Revel's tools and frame are what will give him the separation. That said, I definitely still expect Durant to receive a good bit of work on the outside and maybe even in the nickel spot too alongside Caleb Downs.

The outside corner positions are, in my opinion, the biggest upcoming battle coming up in training camp. I'm fascinated to see who stands out and ultimately who earns the trust of Christian Parker and company to start against New York in Week 1.

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