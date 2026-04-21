Mailbag: Does NYG trade affect Dallas' draft? 

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

The New York Football team now has the Nos. 5 and 10 picks, both ahead of Dallas at 12. How concerned are you that they are going to target players the Cowboys really want? Does this make it more likely for Dallas to trade up? – Curtis Rosenbusch/Pflugerville, TX

Nick: I can't say it really changes the strategy too much. The Cowboys were always behind both the Giants (No. 5) and Commanders (No. 7) and this is nothing new. It's not like the Cowboys haven't been picking behind those teams for a while now. Ok, so the Giants now have a couple of picks in the Top 10 but I don't worry about it that much.

Think of it this way ... are the Eagles worried about the Cowboys having two picks in front of them? Granted they're not Top 10 picks but they're Top 20 selections. I don't think the Eagles are too concerned. Let's not forget why the Cowboys got these picks in the first place. One of the reasons is they gave up one of the best defensive players in football. And so the Giants are in a similar boat. Sure, they landed a Top 10 pick, but they got worse on defense at the same time. I bet if we asked the interior O-line trio of Tyler Smith, Tyler Booker and Cooper Beebe, they'll probably be rather excited about the trade, sending Dexter Lawrence to the AFC and out of the division.

Now, the question you asked about the Giants taking players the Cowboys are targeting. Yeah that's always a possibility but I think it's probably a little better now than before. The Giants have a real shot of taking a wide receiver in the Top 10 and I don't think you would've said that about the Bengals.