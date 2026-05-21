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Mailbag: Will Liufau be successful at OLB?

May 21, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

What does the coaching staff and front office see in Marist Liufau that make them think he will be successful rushing the passer? He's 6-foot-2 and less than 240 pounds. Granted, he has twitchiness and long arms, but he also possesses a high football IQ. So why wouldn't he play that middle linebacker role going sideline to sideline, a position he's more familiar with? I think they're wasting a good, homegrown talent. Paul Clark**/Kingsland, TX

Tommy: I think they see a twitchy player with good closing speed that has shown he can lay the lumber on quarterbacks in the past. Yes, Liufau only has 2.5 career sacks thus far in his career, but when he does make plays that catch your eye it's usually when he's using a combination of that speed and twitch to make big hits.

Does that mean the move is going to work? Not necessarily, I'm skeptical as well. That said, there are tools there and I wonder if it's maybe more of a situational plan for him to come in on heavy pressure packages on third down or something along those lines. I do think that Liufau brings value to the roster especially on special teams, and I think that his ability to close quickly on quarterbacks or whoever is a trait that this coaching staff is looking to tap into.

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