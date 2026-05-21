Mailbag: Will Liufau be successful at OLB?

Tommy : I think they see a twitchy player with good closing speed that has shown he can lay the lumber on quarterbacks in the past. Yes, Liufau only has 2.5 career sacks thus far in his career, but when he does make plays that catch your eye it's usually when he's using a combination of that speed and twitch to make big hits.

Does that mean the move is going to work? Not necessarily, I'm skeptical as well. That said, there are tools there and I wonder if it's maybe more of a situational plan for him to come in on heavy pressure packages on third down or something along those lines. I do think that Liufau brings value to the roster especially on special teams, and I think that his ability to close quickly on quarterbacks or whoever is a trait that this coaching staff is looking to tap into.