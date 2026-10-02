Mailbag: Is a rivalry building with the Texans?

Nick: Yes, this is a "rivalry" that definitely started and has continued from the Houston side of things. Dallas really doesn't see Houston as a threat or rival to them but it's not the feeling from the other side.

Having lived in Dallas for over 30 years, I can tell you it's pretty much the same feeling towards Fort Worth as well. It's more of a "city" thing and people in Dallas don't seem to get into that.

Now, as for the actual football teams, it's not a big rivalry at all but I agree with you about making games like this on the schedule an annual thing. Maybe when it gets to an 18-game schedule, I've always thought every team should have an NFC-AFC counterpart that you play every year, and maybe twice a year when the schedule lines up.

Geographically makes the most sense for a lot of teams. The Cowboys-Texans, Jets-Giants, Rams-Chargers, Dolphins-Bucs, Jaguars-Falcons, Saints-Titans, Raiders-Cardinals, Ravens-Commanders, Bills-Lions ..... I means, that's nearly half the league right there. That's something I've always wanted the NFL to do because not only does it make sense financially in terms of travel, but it would likely spark up even more local interest within the areas that have multiple fan bases.