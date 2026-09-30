Mailbag: Why the out-of-bounds kicks for Aubrey?

I think Brandon Aubrey is the best kicker in the NFL, but what's the deal with his kickoffs this season? It seems he has kicked off out of bounds a lot over the first three games. Are the coaches specifically asking him to keep it near the sidelines? Is he just mis-hitting the ball? We can't keep giving teams the ball at the 40-yard line. What's the fix? – Warren Brodeur/McDonough, GA

Mickey: Slow down there, Warren. Brandon is doing exactly what the coaching staff is asking him to do. It's called "dirty kicks," and not easy to perfect. The idea is to kick a ball landing between the 20 and goal line that is more of a line drive that is hard to field, and Aubrey has worked hard on trying to perfect these types of kicks. And if possible, he wants the ball to also land between the numbers and the sideline, pinning in the returner into a confined space to aid the coverage. Some of the reason for this is the Cowboys inability to cover kicks. And unfortunately, against the Ravens, their returner misjudged one kickoff that went over his head and when the oblong ball landed it bounced crazily to the side and out. This happened twice giving the Ravens the ball at the 40, and why Aubrey was instructed to kick the ball out the back of the end zone to avoid another one either rolling out of bounds or the Cowboys inability to cover a kick in play and concede placing the ball at the 35.