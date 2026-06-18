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Mailbag: Which coach will make biggest difference?

Jun 18, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Out of all the new position coaches, who do you think will make the biggest difference? – Anthony Ferraro/Stowe, PA

Patrik: The first name that comes to mind is Chidera Uzo-Diribe, and for good reason, but I'll aim my laser pointer at secondary coach Ryan Smith. One of the best in the NFL at what he does, Smith has his work more than cut out for him in Dallas. DaRon Bland is working to remain healthy and available. Shavon Revel is only in his second season. Devin Moore is a rookie fourth-round pick. Cobie Durant has to quickly acclimate on a one-year deal. Caelen Carson is hoping to finally have a solid season in Year 4 — so forth and so on.

The addition of Jalen Thompson and rookie first-round pick Caleb Downs could prove massive, and in short order, but Smith has more of an uphill climb than the other position coaches, in my humble opinion.

Tommy: Chidera Uzo-Diribe, the Cowboys' outside linebackers coach. This is a team that was in need of some pass rush juice last season, but struggled to find much of any. Uzo-Diribe has an excellent resume with his work at Georgia under Kirby Smart, who runs a very aggressive defense and has produced multiple stars as pass rushers.

Can I throw in an honorable mention as well? Pass rush specialist consultant BT Jordan, who collegiate and NFL players have trusted for years to refine their craft in terms of pass rushing ability. He's been heralded by many of the coaches and players that we've spoken to this offseason, and seems to has a knack for unlocking and teaching ability that lies below the service in pass rushing.

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