Mailbag: Which coach will make biggest difference?

Patrik: The first name that comes to mind is Chidera Uzo-Diribe, and for good reason, but I'll aim my laser pointer at secondary coach Ryan Smith. One of the best in the NFL at what he does, Smith has his work more than cut out for him in Dallas. DaRon Bland is working to remain healthy and available. Shavon Revel is only in his second season. Devin Moore is a rookie fourth-round pick. Cobie Durant has to quickly acclimate on a one-year deal. Caelen Carson is hoping to finally have a solid season in Year 4 — so forth and so on.