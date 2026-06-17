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Mailbag: Overshown's health a factor for Green Dot?

Jun 17, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagMickey Spagnola & Tommy Yarrish
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Is it a concern at all that DeMarvion Overshown is being considered for Green Dot responsibilities? He has yet to prove he can stay healthy for an entire season. Wayne Lynch/Meridian, ID

Mickey: Hold on there, my man Wayne. Think you are getting a little ahead of yourself. Remember these are just OTA and minicamp practices. Nothing is set in stone. The Cowboys are rotating the two first-team inside linebackers, so cross-training both Dee Winters and DeMarvion Overshown at the responsibilities of both inside backers. Same with who wears the seemingly celebrated Green Dot, meaning the player who relays the call in the huddle he hears from Christian Parker through the earpiece in the helmet. This isn't rocket science. And that responsibility can change from game to game, and the equipment staff must have backup helmets ready in case the Green Dot guy is out with an injury or is not on the field for a particular personnel group. In other words, until they get to training camp don't sweat the small stuff.

Tommy: It's something to consider. I don't think that it's something that the Cowboys coaching staff would give to him if they hadn't thought through the possibility of Overshown not being available at some point during the season. It's probably a big reason why they've had so many different players going through the learning process of wearing they green dot so they can be prepared for any scenario.

That said, there's a lot of confidence in Overshown's ability to handle the green dot and middle linebacker position, if that is what he ends up doing. Overshown himself is especially confident, and expressed last week that he wants to be "the guy" for this defense and takes a lot of pride in having that title if it does end up being bestowed upon him.

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