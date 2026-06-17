Mailbag: Overshown's health a factor for Green Dot?

Mickey: Hold on there, my man Wayne. Think you are getting a little ahead of yourself. Remember these are just OTA and minicamp practices. Nothing is set in stone. The Cowboys are rotating the two first-team inside linebackers, so cross-training both Dee Winters and DeMarvion Overshown at the responsibilities of both inside backers. Same with who wears the seemingly celebrated Green Dot, meaning the player who relays the call in the huddle he hears from Christian Parker through the earpiece in the helmet. This isn't rocket science. And that responsibility can change from game to game, and the equipment staff must have backup helmets ready in case the Green Dot guy is out with an injury or is not on the field for a particular personnel group. In other words, until they get to training camp don't sweat the small stuff.