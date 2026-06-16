Mailbag: Is Lawrence expected to start?

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Normally, first-round picks are expected to be starters, but because Caleb Downs was selected at No. 11, it doesn't seem like Malachi Lawrence, the 23rd overall pick, is facing that same pressure. What do you think? Should he be a day one starter? – Robert Mendez/San Antonio, TX

Nick: You're right about one part - Lawrence isn't feeling the same pressure as Downs for sure. Caleb Downs is considered one of the best draft picks in all of the NFL this year and with that, he's got plenty of pressure to help fix this defense.

As for Lawrence, I'm not sure if he starts or not. But then again, he really doesn't have to. What he needs to do is be a force off the edge when he gets in the game. The good thing about his position is that he'll be in a rotation and he should be fresh when he gets the chance to play. But he's not the only pass-rusher in the rotation and between Rashan Gary, Sam Williams, Donovan Ezeiruaku and James Houston, the Cowboys have some options here. Now, will any of them emerge as the leader of the pack? Let's hope so and maybe it'll be Lawrence.