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Mailbag: Is Lawrence expected to start?

Jun 16, 2026 at 09:02 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Kurt Daniels
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Normally, first-round picks are expected to be starters, but because Caleb Downs was selected at No. 11, it doesn't seem like Malachi Lawrence, the 23rd overall pick, is facing that same pressure. What do you think? Should he be a day one starter? Robert Mendez/San Antonio, TX

Nick: You're right about one part - Lawrence isn't feeling the same pressure as Downs for sure. Caleb Downs is considered one of the best draft picks in all of the NFL this year and with that, he's got plenty of pressure to help fix this defense.

As for Lawrence, I'm not sure if he starts or not. But then again, he really doesn't have to. What he needs to do is be a force off the edge when he gets in the game. The good thing about his position is that he'll be in a rotation and he should be fresh when he gets the chance to play. But he's not the only pass-rusher in the rotation and between Rashan Gary, Sam Williams, Donovan Ezeiruaku and James Houston, the Cowboys have some options here. Now, will any of them emerge as the leader of the pack? Let's hope so and maybe it'll be Lawrence.

But no, he doesn't have the same pressure as Downs. Then again, no one that is usually picked in the 20s of the first round has that. Either way, let's just say they are both needed to be at their best if the defense is going to make a big turnaround this year.

Kurt: The situation does seem a bit odd, doesn't it? How often is a first-round pick seemingly overlooked? But because the fanfare surrounding Downs has been so overwhelming, Lawrence has sort of gone about his business under the radar.

We fully expect the former to step in at safety and be an impact player. Of course, he will. But what about the latter?

Well, Lawrence indeed should be a starter in 2026 as well. In today's NFL, teams don't use that kind of draft capital on players they hope to develop. They are looking for studs who can make their presence known right away despite their lack of professional experience. Meaning, the Cowboys want, or more importantly need, the Central Florida product to contribute from the get-go.

What will be interesting to see at training camp is whether Lawrence will be lining up on the edge when the first-teamers take the field. On our Hangin' With the Boys podcast, Nate Newton has repeatedly said that first-round picks need to get first-team reps immediately. None of this ramping up or giving courtesy to the veterans. You drafted him in the first round, you expect him to play like a first-rounder, so the more reps he gets in practice, the better.

Regardless, he may be in the perfect situation. Most of the pressure that comes with that draft status will likely fall on the shoulders of Downs, which will allow Lawrence to keep doing his thing without the added glare of the spotlight.

Still, he's a first-round pick. He's got to produce. Now.

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