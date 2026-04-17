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Mailbag: Struggles drafting in second round? 

Apr 17, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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by Dallas Cowboys MailbagNick Eatman & Patrik Walker
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(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

I've always heard that second-round picks' *should be guys you count on to be solid starters for a number of years. But you have to go back to 2014 and DeMarcus Lawrence to really find the last time the Cowboys drafted a player in the second round who had more than a couple of impactful seasons (and most really didn't do anything at all). Why has the second round been such a problem for this team?Ryan Thompson*/Fort Worth, TX**

Patrik: Yeah, it's no secret the Cowboys would like a mulligan for several of their second-round picks. Names like Trysten Hill, Kelvin Joseph and Jaylon Smith readily come to mind, and the way things ended with Randy Gregory remains a sore spot for everyone involved. Sam Williams came into the picture with a ton of potential but it hasn't been realized yet, outside of special teams, and the Cowboys hope a prove-it deal this season can show them something from the former Ole Miss record-setter. But hope isn't a strategy, so they'll have to get better going forward in that round, when they have a pick there (they currently do not in the 2026 NFL Draft). Successes like DeMarcus Lawrence and Trevon Diggs (pre-knee injury) need to become the standard; and not necessarily guys who are either still clawing for attention in Year 4 (Schoonmaker) or worse.

Nick: Well, there are a few reasons for this. To me, one of the big reasons the Cowboys have struggled comes down to mindset with this pick. It's trying to hit a home run with your eyes closed. Sure, it's nice to do but a lot harder.

And that's what happens when you try to get a "home-run" pick by taking a chance. Let's be honest, the Cowboys have tried to steal value many times in the second round by taking a player that's either hurt, or has off-the-field issues or something that has scared away other teams in the first round. Jaylon Smith, Randy Gregory, Bruce Carter, Sean Lee, DeMarcus Lawrence, Kelvin Joseph, Sam Williams ... all of these guys had something or a couple of things that held them down, but it really wasn't talent.

In most cases, it really didn't work out. A couple of times it has. Now, in your question, you said only Lawrence has panned out but I think Trevon Diggs has to be mentioned here, too. A great pick in the second round for a player that made two Pro Bowls, All-Pro and had one record-setting season. I know his career changed dramatically after the contract he received but that can't take away from him being a great second-round pick.

But you're right, it hasn't been a round that is favorable overall. And one thing I've always said is that the mindset to try and "steal value" in the second round wouldn't be as bad if the Cowboys were more aggressive in free agency. But since the draft is usually the main vehicle used to obtain players, then the second round can't be the "risk" round like it's been.

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