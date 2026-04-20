Mailbag: Trade down for more Tier 2 players?

Would you rather trade up and get one Tier 1 player and then maybe a handful of Tier 3 and 4 guys who play special teams? Or given everything this defense needs, would you rather trade down and maybe get four or five Tier 2 players who could start or have significant roles on the defense? – Kenneth Hennett/Mechanicsville, VA

Patrik: I have several scenarios in my head entering the draft and really it all boils down to who is available/falling as the 12th-overall pick approaches. I am out on selling out to move into the top-3 or top-5, so go ahead and draw a line through that for me. I'd entertain moving up a few reasonable spots if one of the incomparable defensive talents has fallen out of the top-5, and even then I'd need to see how many of those blue chips are on the board and if one of them might be there at 12th-overall. Absent that scenario, I'm sticking and picking at No. 12 and seeing if I can move back from No. 20 to the mid-20s to get another pick or two, and especially knowing there's currently no second-round pick for a defense that needs blue chips as much as it needs regular chips.