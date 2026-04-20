 Skip to main content
Advertising

Mailbag

Presented by

Mailbag: Trade down for more Tier 2 players?

Apr 20, 2026 at 09:00 AM
Author Image
Author Image
Author Image
by Dallas Cowboys MailbagPatrik Walker & Tommy Yarrish
Mailbag_4_20

(Editor's Note: Time to check the mail! The DallasCowboys.com staff writers answer your questions here in 'Mailbag' presented by Miller Lite.)

Would you rather trade up and get one Tier 1 player and then maybe a handful of Tier 3 and 4 guys who play special teams? Or given everything this defense needs, would you rather trade down and maybe get four or five Tier 2 players who could start or have significant roles on the defense? – Kenneth Hennett/Mechanicsville, VA

Patrik: I have several scenarios in my head entering the draft and really it all boils down to who is available/falling as the 12th-overall pick approaches. I am out on selling out to move into the top-3 or top-5, so go ahead and draw a line through that for me. I'd entertain moving up a few reasonable spots if one of the incomparable defensive talents has fallen out of the top-5, and even then I'd need to see how many of those blue chips are on the board and if one of them might be there at 12th-overall. Absent that scenario, I'm sticking and picking at No. 12 and seeing if I can move back from No. 20 to the mid-20s to get another pick or two, and especially knowing there's currently no second-round pick for a defense that needs blue chips as much as it needs regular chips.

Tommy: Based on your scenario, if you absolutely guaranteed me that trading back would net me four to five starting caliber players/heavy rotational players would be added to the defense, I'm taking that scenario all day. Sure, a David Bailey (Texas Tech) or Arvell Reese (Ohio State) kind of player would be incredible and they've got the ability to be superstars. But they're only one player. The Cowboys' defense needs guys who can raise their floor, and this year's crop of prospects has plenty of guys at multiple positions who can do that. So absolutely, if there's a way you can get that many starters in this draft class, you absolutely take that and count on the stars you already have on the roster like Quinnen Williams to elevate their play too.

mailbag_button

Mailbag

Here's your chance to ask a question for the staff writers. Submit your entry now!

Ask A Question Read The Answer

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Struggles drafting in second round?

I've always heard that second-round picks should be guys you count on to be solid starters for a number of years. Why has the second round been such a problem for this team?

news

Mailbag: Why hasn't linebacker been the priority?

I don't understand why the Cowboys have had edge, defensive line and cornerback as a priority over linebacker? That clearly seemed to be the biggest need heading into the offseason. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: Will the Cowboys select a QB on Day 3?

I'm seeing a lot of good quarterbacks in this year's draft. Any chance the Cowboys will pick one on Day 3?

news

Mailbag: Use first-round pick to get a veteran?

I am all for using one of the first-round picks on a young elite defensive player, but what are the chances the Cowboys use one of those first-round picks to trade for a proven veteran defensive player? To walk away from the draft with a first-round cornerback and a stud linebacker or pass rusher by trading one of those firsts would be awesome.

news

Mailbag: Benefits to trading after the draft?

I'm thinking there could be three benefits to waiting until after the draft to make a trade: 1) Dallas will know what positions need an improved veteran presence; 2) other teams will know where they have surpluses; and 3) teams won't be asking for this year's draft picks, so it'll be easier to dip into next year's picks for a win-now mentality. Thoughts?

news

Mailbag: Favorite addition this offseason?

New guy or someone returning from injury, which addition is your favorite so far this offseason?

news

Mailbag: Could Thompson wear green dot?

Should the Cowboys elect to play Jalen Thompson at the nickel back and box safety positions, could his experience lend him to also be the green dot "quarterback" of the defense next year instead of whoever plays middle linebacker? How difficult would it be for a veteran to communicate from the nickel or even safety spot versus a young guy being in the middle of the field at linebacker?

news

Mailbag: Type of player to draft in late rounds?

I remember reading in the 1970s that Tex Schramm said the best way to draft in the late rounds was to draft a football body and hope to find a football player in it. This seems better to me than drafting undersized defensive backs and linebackers who were good at the college level but won't hold up at the pro level. What do you think?

news

Mailbag: Which is more important, guard or tackle?

Which position do you think is more important on the offensive line, left guard or left tackle? I realize left tackle protects Dak Prescott's blind side, but I feel guard is more important for the running game, which will then help the passing game. Given that, Tyler Smith is great at either position, but I think he is more needed at guard. What is your opinion?

news

Mailbag: Is Dallas set at running back?

Do you think Dallas is all set at the running back position? Javonte Williams had a solid year, but Jaydon Blue didn't seem ready, and Phil Mafah spent most of the season on IR. Is Malik Davis the answer at No. 2? Do you see them adding a back in the draft?

news

Mailbag: When will they add a linebacker?

One of the biggest needs going into this offseason has been linebacker, and there are still plenty of good veterans out there – Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush, Germaine Pratt, Deon Jones, Devin White. I mean, surely one of these guys is better than none of them. What am I missing?

Advertising