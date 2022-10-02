Notes: DaRon Bland Steps Up; Takeaways Piling Up

1 / 8

More Takeaways

The Cowboys defense has been dominant in the first four games, allowing only 62 points and four touchdowns during the team's 3-1 start.

Sunday, the defense forced multiple turnovers for the first time this season — a big factor in their turnaround in 2021 with a league-best 34 takeaways. All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie DaRon Bland intercepted Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

That's now four takeaways for the Dallas defense after four games.

"There's a lot more coming. It's still early. Give us time," defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said with a smile.

-Rob Phillips (10/2/22)