Notes: DaRon Bland Steps Up; Takeaways Piling Up

ARLINGTON, Texas — Injuries in pre-game warm-ups are rather rare. But they happen now and then, and it occurred Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who suffered a groin injury less than an hour before kickoff against the Washington Commanders.
Just like that, rookie DaRon Bland was thrust into action.
"They told me right before kickoff," said Bland, a fifth-round pick. "I was ready to play, but it changes a little when you know you're going to get a lot of snaps. I was blessed for the opportunity."
And at least he made the most of it. Bland got a fourth-quarter interception – the first of his career.
"I saw the ball the whole way," Bland said. "My eyes lit up when he (Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz) threw it. It was a cool feeling."
-Nick Eatman (10/2/22)
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 4