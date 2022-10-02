Notebook

Notes: DaRon Bland Steps Up; Takeaways Piling Up

Oct 02, 2022 at 06:30 PM
DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Injuries in pre-game warm-ups are rather rare. But they happen now and then, and it occurred Sunday morning for Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who suffered a groin injury less than an hour before kickoff against the Washington Commanders.

Just like that, rookie DaRon Bland was thrust into action.

"They told me right before kickoff," said Bland, a fifth-round pick. "I was ready to play, but it changes a little when you know you're going to get a lot of snaps. I was blessed for the opportunity."

And at least he made the most of it. Bland got a fourth-quarter interception – the first of his career.

"I saw the ball the whole way," Bland said. "My eyes lit up when he (Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz) threw it. It was a cool feeling."

-Nick Eatman (10/2/22)

DallasCowboys.com

Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

More Takeaways

The Cowboys defense has been dominant in the first four games, allowing only 62 points and four touchdowns during the team's 3-1 start.

Sunday, the defense forced multiple turnovers for the first time this season — a big factor in their turnaround in 2021 with a league-best 34 takeaways. All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs and rookie DaRon Bland intercepted Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz.

That's now four takeaways for the Dallas defense after four games.

"There's a lot more coming. It's still early. Give us time," defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence said with a smile.

-Rob Phillips (10/2/22)

CeeDee's TD

Safe to say wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is getting in a rhythm.

Six days after his eight-catch, 87-yard game in a win over the New York Giants, Lamb added six catches (on eight receiving targets) for a season-high 97 yards and his second touchdown in as many games. On a second-quarter drive against Washington, he had three straight catches for 56 yards that helped lead to a field goal.

The last time Lamb caught touchdowns in consecutive games was last October against the Giants and New England Patriots.

-Rob Phillips (10/2/22)

Steady Brett

The Cowboys have gotten significant contributions from offense, defense and special teams during this three-game win streak, and Brett Maher continues to produce in the kicking game.

Maher is now 10 of 11 on field goals this season after making all four attempts Sunday against Washington. His 10 field goals are tied for the fourth-most made field goals through the first four games in Cowboys history.

The last Cowboy with 10-plus field goals through the first four games was Dan Bailey with 12 in 2011.

-Rob Phillips (10/2/22)

Dropped Pass Fuels CeeDee

It's been a bit of a baptism by fire for CeeDee Lamb in his quest to define himself as WR1 for the Cowboys, and the events of Monday night became a microcosm of his young 2022 season - redeeming himself with an eye-popping touchdown catch from Cooper Rush in the same game wherein he dropped what would've been an explosive touchdown play early in the contest; but, for his part, the Pro Bowler says he refused to let the Cowboys fall to 1-2 on the season.

"The weight [of WR1] is always going to be there," he said after practice on Thursday. "I don't feel like that [TD] catch is going to do anything for my [individual] position. I'm just glad it happened. It's my first touchdown of the season and I got to celebrate it with my guys.

"… The drop was very surprising - I was wide open and it could've been a walk-in [TD]. … Goal was to catch every one after that and go win the game."

-Patrik Walker (9/29)

Lion Games

Four sacks in two games will raise expectations for everyone – especially teammates.

So imagine Micah Parsons not getting one Monday night against the Giants, despite playing with the flu and still getting four QB pressures.

But still, Parsons said his teammates were razzing him somewhat, knowing how bad he wants to sack the quarterback.

"That's just the expectation," Parsons said. I'll take the high expectations. I'm just ready to get the next one. I'm not even thinking about (Monday night) no more."

And he's not only moving on to Washington, but Parsons said he can do so at 100 percent strength. Parsons said the flu took out some of his energy but this week should be much better.

"Physically, this is the best I've felt since college," Parsons said. "I feel great."

-Nick Eatman (9/29)

Running The Show

For all of the positives that came as a result of the Cowboys' win over the New York Giants in Week 3, perhaps the success of the running game and the 178 yards between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard was the most encouraging.

But that starts up front with the offensive line. Rookie Tyler Smith has been impressive at the left tackle position, and Terence Steele at the opposite tackle spot has proven to be a force when it comes to run blocking.

"When we get a run calling going, we go out there and execute," Steele said. "Then we just keep going back to it, so I guess it's giving us the confidence to keep calling run plays. Once we keep executing, we will keep calling them."

Steele has garnered the praise of his teammates as well in his run blocking ability, including from All-Pro guard Zack Martin. And for a guy who played his college career in a high-flying passing offense at Texas Tech, Steele has embraced the adjustment.

-Layten Praytor (9/28/22)

To The Whistle

For just a glimpse of Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick Tyler Smith's talent -- and his physical mindset on the offensive line -- check out his work on Ezekiel Elliott's 27-yard run in the second quarter of Monday's 23-16 win over the New York Giants.

Smith, making his third career start at left tackle, got out in space on the toss play to Elliott and created a path some 20 yards downfield, delivering a pancake to Giants safety Dane Belton and another block on cornerback Adoree' Jackson.

Smith wasn't done. After getting tripped up at the 35-yard line, he got to his feet and tried to hand out another block on linebacker Jihad Ward at the end of Elliott's big run.

"We harp on covering and finishing," Smith said. "That's definitely something that (offensive line) Coach (Joe) Philbin and (assistant offensive line) Coach (Jeff) Blasko have been preaching to me since day one I got here, playing hard until the whistle blows. That's something I try to do. Every play I'm going to give 110% of what I've got.

"I try to play aggressive, I try to play physical and play hard to the whistle."

Smith stayed at left tackle against the Giants while Jason Peters, a career nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle, made his season debut at left guard for a couple of series. Clearly, the Cowboys are happy with Smith's progress out on the edge.

"His play style's been growing each and every week and I think his confidence as well," Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. "You see that, just the last few weeks. He's been doing such a tremendous job for us."

-Rob Phillips (9/28/22)

Advertising