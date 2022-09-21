Notes: Turpin's 'Big Play Waiting To Happen'; More

FRISCO, Texas – KaVontae Turpin was this close to his first career regular-season punt return touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
Turpin, the rookie wide receiver/returner who sealed a roster spot with punt and kickoff return touchdowns in a preseason game against the L.A. Chargers, helped flip field position in the Cowboys' favor last Sunday with two punt returns for 34 yards, including a 14-yard return late in the fourth quarter that set up the offense's winning field goal drive.
But it was Turpin's first return – a 20-yarder just before halftime – that almost went to the house.
Turpin saw a crease and turned upfield, but Bengals safety Michael Thomas slowed him down at the Cowboys' 43-yard line just enough to prevent him from bouncing outside for a larger gain.
"He made me miss a step. That's why I really didn't score," Turpin said. "He had my left foot. That's just a good play by him."
Turpin watched the play back when he got home Sunday night. It's one that got away. But he's confident there will be more chances.
"One play at a time. That's the way we're looking at it," he said. "Last week we almost got a chance, so now we're going back to see what the Giants are going to do with their punt team, their kickoff (team).
One game at a time. Just trying to stay patient.
"That's one of my goals for this season is like every time I touch the football it's a big play waiting to happen."
-Rob Phillips (9/21/22)
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsNYG | Week 3