Notes: Rush Expecting Help; Injured WR Improving 

When the game kicks off Sunday and the Cowboys offense takes the field for the first time, Cooper Rush understands the entire AT&T Stadium will probably be looking at him. As he replaces Dak Prescott, he knows he's the one looked upon to win this game.
But at the same time, he says he'll be looking at his teammates in the same way.
While Rush is 1-0 as a starter, Sunday's game will be his second career start. But even like he did last year in Minnesota, Rush says he'll be counting on the guys around him to do their part.
"When you have teammates like we do – we have a heck of a defense and a ton of playmakers, you tell yourself you're playing with special players," Rush said on Thursday. "You have to trust them and do your job. If you do your job, everything should be alright."
A year ago, Rush was able to do his job, eventually leading the Cowboys to a 20-16 win over the Vikings on the road.
And while the circumstances seem different this time around, Rush said the emotions feel the same.
"Not that different. You're still excited," Rush said. "Every time you get the opportunity, you have to make the most of it. It comes back to your preparation. You get thrown in at the moment's notice. The reps you get with the 2s and 3s, it all matters. It prepares for moments like this."
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #CINvsDAL | Week 2