Notes: Teammates Find Something To Tease Micah 

Four sacks in two games will raise expectations for everyone – especially teammates.
So imagine Micah Parsons not getting one Monday night against the Giants, despite playing with the flu and still getting four QB pressures.
But still, Parsons said his teammates were razzing him somewhat, knowing how bad he wants to sack the quarterback.
"That's just the expectation," Parsons said. I'll take the high expectations. I'm just ready to get the next one. I'm not even thinking about (Monday night) no more."
And he's not only moving on to Washington, but Parsons said he can do so at 100 percent strength. Parsons said the flu took out some of his energy but this week should be much better.
"Physically, this is the best I've felt since college," Parsons said. "I feel great."
-Nick Eatman (9/29)
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #WASvsDAL | Week 4