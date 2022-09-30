Notebook

Notes: Teammates Find Something To Tease Micah 

Sep 29, 2022 at 07:00 PM
Dallas Cowboys Staff Writers

Four sacks in two games will raise expectations for everyone – especially teammates.

So imagine Micah Parsons not getting one Monday night against the Giants, despite playing with the flu and still getting four QB pressures.

But still, Parsons said his teammates were razzing him somewhat, knowing how bad he wants to sack the quarterback.

"That's just the expectation," Parsons said. I'll take the high expectations. I'm just ready to get the next one. I'm not even thinking about (Monday night) no more."

And he's not only moving on to Washington, but Parsons said he can do so at 100 percent strength. Parsons said the flu took out some of his energy but this week should be much better.

"Physically, this is the best I've felt since college," Parsons said. "I feel great."

-Nick Eatman (9/29)

*Dropped Pass Fuels CeeDee * It's been a bit of a baptism by fire for CeeDee Lamb in his quest to define himself as WR1 for the Cowboys, and the events of Monday night became a microcosm of his young 2022 season - redeeming himself with an eye-popping touchdown catch from Cooper Rush in the same game wherein he dropped what would've been an explosive touchdown play early in the contest; but, for his part, the Pro Bowler says he refused to let the Cowboys fall to 1-2 on the season. "The weight [of WR1] is always going to be there," he said after practice on Thursday. "I don't feel like that [TD] catch is going to do anything for my [individual] position. I'm just glad it happened. It's my first touchdown of the season and I got to celebrate it with my guys.  "… The drop was very surprising - I was wide open and it could've been a walk-in [TD]. … Goal was to catch every one after that and go win the game." -Patrik Walker (9/29)
Dropped Pass Fuels CeeDee

It's been a bit of a baptism by fire for CeeDee Lamb in his quest to define himself as WR1 for the Cowboys, and the events of Monday night became a microcosm of his young 2022 season - redeeming himself with an eye-popping touchdown catch from Cooper Rush in the same game wherein he dropped what would've been an explosive touchdown play early in the contest; but, for his part, the Pro Bowler says he refused to let the Cowboys fall to 1-2 on the season.

"The weight [of WR1] is always going to be there," he said after practice on Thursday. "I don't feel like that [TD] catch is going to do anything for my [individual] position. I'm just glad it happened. It's my first touchdown of the season and I got to celebrate it with my guys.

"… The drop was very surprising - I was wide open and it could've been a walk-in [TD]. … Goal was to catch every one after that and go win the game."

-Patrik Walker (9/29)

Running The Show

For all of the positives that came as a result of the Cowboys' win over the New York Giants in Week 3, perhaps the success of the running game and the 178 yards between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard was the most encouraging.

But that starts up front with the offensive line. Rookie Tyler Smith has been impressive at the left tackle position, and Terence Steele at the opposite tackle spot has proven to be a force when it comes to run blocking.

"When we get a run calling going, we go out there and execute," Steele said. "Then we just keep going back to it, so I guess it's giving us the confidence to keep calling run plays. Once we keep executing, we will keep calling them."

Steele has garnered the praise of his teammates as well in his run blocking ability, including from All-Pro guard Zack Martin. And for a guy who played his college career in a high-flying passing offense at Texas Tech, Steele has embraced the adjustment.

-Layten Praytor (9/28/22)

To The Whistle

For just a glimpse of Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick Tyler Smith's talent -- and his physical mindset on the offensive line -- check out his work on Ezekiel Elliott's 27-yard run in the second quarter of Monday's 23-16 win over the New York Giants.

Smith, making his third career start at left tackle, got out in space on the toss play to Elliott and created a path some 20 yards downfield, delivering a pancake to Giants safety Dane Belton and another block on cornerback Adoree' Jackson.

Smith wasn't done. After getting tripped up at the 35-yard line, he got to his feet and tried to hand out another block on linebacker Jihad Ward at the end of Elliott's big run.

"We harp on covering and finishing," Smith said. "That's definitely something that (offensive line) Coach (Joe) Philbin and (assistant offensive line) Coach (Jeff) Blasko have been preaching to me since day one I got here, playing hard until the whistle blows. That's something I try to do. Every play I'm going to give 110% of what I've got.

"I try to play aggressive, I try to play physical and play hard to the whistle."

Smith stayed at left tackle against the Giants while Jason Peters, a career nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle, made his season debut at left guard for a couple of series. Clearly, the Cowboys are happy with Smith's progress out on the edge.

"His play style's been growing each and every week and I think his confidence as well," Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. "You see that, just the last few weeks. He's been doing such a tremendous job for us."

-Rob Phillips (9/28/22)

