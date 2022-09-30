Notes: Teammates Find Something To Tease Micah 

1 / 4

Dropped Pass Fuels CeeDee

It's been a bit of a baptism by fire for CeeDee Lamb in his quest to define himself as WR1 for the Cowboys, and the events of Monday night became a microcosm of his young 2022 season - redeeming himself with an eye-popping touchdown catch from Cooper Rush in the same game wherein he dropped what would've been an explosive touchdown play early in the contest; but, for his part, the Pro Bowler says he refused to let the Cowboys fall to 1-2 on the season.

"The weight [of WR1] is always going to be there," he said after practice on Thursday. "I don't feel like that [TD] catch is going to do anything for my [individual] position. I'm just glad it happened. It's my first touchdown of the season and I got to celebrate it with my guys.

"… The drop was very surprising - I was wide open and it could've been a walk-in [TD]. … Goal was to catch every one after that and go win the game."

-Patrik Walker (9/29)