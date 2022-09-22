Notebook

Notes: Diggs, Parsons Among 6 Not Practicing

Sep 22, 2022 at 04:15 PM


FRISCO, Texas – Linebacker Micah Parsons (illness) did not participate in Thursday's practice, though Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Parsons has tested negative for flu and COVID-19.

Jones said Parsons was dealing with some congestion Thursday, and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team is "just being smart" by holding him out of practice.

"He does have the kind of symptoms that were best for him not to practice," Jones said. "Don't look for that to be a factor against the Giants. That's my information."

Cornerback Trevon Diggs was excused from practice because of a personal matter.

Tight end Dalton Schultz also did not practice due to a sprained right knee suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

"We're going to do a little more each day and try to take it to where we can get to Sunday," McCarthy said of Schultz. "If he gets through Sunday clean, then he'll have a chance (for Monday's game)."

Wide receiver Michael Gallup (knee) has a chance to return to game action against the Giants on Monday night if the full week of practice goes well, and he was a full participant on Thursday.

Click here for the full injury report for the Cowboys and Giants.

