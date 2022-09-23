Notes: Lamb Ready For Gallup Return; Rush's Focus

FRISCO, Texas – As a team, the Cowboys would be more than elated to see the return of wide receiver Michael Gallup to the fold on Monday night against the New York Giants - a sentiment echoed loudly by the proclamation from head coach Mike McCarthy that he hopes his former 1,000-yard receiver can make his 2022 debut in Week 3; and don't discount just how thrilled CeeDee Lamb is as well.
"We've incorporated him in a bunch more competitive [practice] periods," said Lamb on Friday. "It's good to see him out there competing again. He's been wanting to be back out there. … Just having him back in the offense, it feels right. It feels normal and I'm happy for him.
"… [He brings] excitement. MG is a great teammate. He's going to give you a lot of passion - very consistent and very trustworthy on any down and distance that we need him to show up, he's been there. … The energy is building in the room and I'm excited for what's to come."
Gallup's reappearance on the game day roster would inherently disallow the opposing defense to key in heavily on Lamb or an improved Noah Brown, and help Cooper Rush stabilize a passing attack that is still working through some question marks.
-Patrik Walker (9/23/22)
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #DALvsNYG | Week 3