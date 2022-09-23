Notebook

Notes: Lamb Ready For Gallup Return; Rush's Focus

Sep 23, 2022 at 03:30 PM
FRISCO, Texas – As a team, the Cowboys would be more than elated to see the return of wide receiver Michael Gallup to the fold on Monday night against the New York Giants - a sentiment echoed loudly by the proclamation from head coach Mike McCarthy that he hopes his former 1,000-yard receiver can make his 2022 debut in Week 3; and don't discount just how thrilled CeeDee Lamb is as well.

"We've incorporated him in a bunch more competitive [practice] periods," said Lamb on Friday. "It's good to see him out there competing again. He's been wanting to be back out there. … Just having him back in the offense, it feels right. It feels normal and I'm happy for him.

"… [He brings] excitement. MG is a great teammate. He's going to give you a lot of passion - very consistent and very trustworthy on any down and distance that we need him to show up, he's been there. … The energy is building in the room and I'm excited for what's to come."

Gallup's reappearance on the game day roster would inherently disallow the opposing defense to key in heavily on Lamb or an improved Noah Brown, and help Cooper Rush stabilize a passing attack that is still working through some question marks.

-Patrik Walker (9/23/22)

Noah's Milestone

In his 55th NFL game, wide receiver Noah Brown scored his first career touchdown last Sunday against Cincinnati. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who also was Brown's teammate at Ohio State, delivered the ball to him on the sideline after his 9-yard TD catch in the first quarter.

"Definitely appreciate that."

It was a special moment for Brown, who is widely respected by the coaching staff and his teammates for the various roles he's played since joining the Cowboys as a seventh-round draft pick in 2017.

With fellow veteran receivers Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot) sidelined at the start of the season, Brown earned his spot in the starting lineup and taken full advantage. His 91 receiving yards against the Bengals was also a career high.

"I came in the league a little bit raw and had to find my way onto the field, and blocking and special teams was a way for me to do that," Brown said. "I think I established that in having pride in everything that

I do and now I get more opportunities. I get pride in getting open, take pride in catching the ball and continue to do what I do."

-Rob Phillips (9/21/22)

Tyler Smith's Progress

Tyler Smith continues to impress not just on the field, but at the microphone as well. After a pair of impressive starts to begin the season, Smith has maintained his humble approach in every portion of his craft.

"It's just year one," Smith said. "There is a lot of ball ahead of me. Every week is a new opportunity to get better, a new challenge awaits us every week. We're going against different guys and different philosophies. But the game stays the same."

Smith has handled the transition back to his natural tackle spot nicely after spending the offseason at guard. According to him the key in making that switch back was just to keep it simple.

"When they asked me to go out there, I accepted it," Smith said. "I had the same standard for myself at any position on the offensive line. So, just going out there and playing football for sure."

-Layten Praytor (9/21/22)

Safety First

Very quickly, Donovan Wilson has made a name for himself early this season. The fourth-year safety has become tackling machine and a versatile piece in the secondary with Jayron Kearse (knee sprain) currently sidelined. But it's been his knack for delivering big hits and versatility that has stuck out.

"You never know what situation you're going to get put in," Wilson said. "So, I try to keep myself ready and available for whichever role coach needs me to play."

"I just try to take the angles," Wilson said of delivering big hits. "And if a big hit presents itself, I'm going to take the hit, but I just try to create good angles and play off of it."

-Layten Praytor (9/21/22)

Turpin's Time?

KaVontae Turpin was this close to his first career regular-season punt return touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

Turpin, the rookie wide receiver/returner who sealed a roster spot with punt and kickoff return touchdowns in a preseason game against the L.A. Chargers, helped flip field position in the Cowboys' favor last Sunday with two punt returns for 34 yards, including a 14-yard return late in the fourth quarter that set up the offense's winning field goal drive.

But it was Turpin's first return – a 20-yarder just before halftime – that almost went to the house.

Turpin saw a crease and turned upfield, but Bengals safety Michael Thomas slowed him down at the Cowboys' 43-yard line just enough to prevent him from bouncing outside for a larger gain.

"He made me miss a step. That's why I really didn't score," Turpin said. "He had my left foot. That's just a good play by him."

Turpin watched the play back when he got home Sunday night. It's one that got away. But he's confident there will be more chances.

"One play at a time. That's the way we're looking at it," he said. "Last week we almost got a chance, so now we're going back to see what the Giants are going to do with their punt team, their kickoff (team).

One game at a time. Just trying to stay patient.

"That's one of my goals for this season is like every time I touch the football it's a big play waiting to happen."

-Rob Phillips (9/21/22)

Advertising