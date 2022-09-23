Notes: Lamb Ready For Gallup Return; Rush's Focus

1 / 4

Noah's Milestone

In his 55th NFL game, wide receiver Noah Brown scored his first career touchdown last Sunday against Cincinnati. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who also was Brown's teammate at Ohio State, delivered the ball to him on the sideline after his 9-yard TD catch in the first quarter.

"Definitely appreciate that."

It was a special moment for Brown, who is widely respected by the coaching staff and his teammates for the various roles he's played since joining the Cowboys as a seventh-round draft pick in 2017.

With fellow veteran receivers Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot) sidelined at the start of the season, Brown earned his spot in the starting lineup and taken full advantage. His 91 receiving yards against the Bengals was also a career high.

"I came in the league a little bit raw and had to find my way onto the field, and blocking and special teams was a way for me to do that," Brown said. "I think I established that in having pride in everything that

I do and now I get more opportunities. I get pride in getting open, take pride in catching the ball and continue to do what I do."

-Rob Phillips (9/21/22)