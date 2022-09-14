Notes: Establishing The Run; Answering The Bell

1 / 4

Every Snap

Not only did Micah Parsons lead the Cowboys with two sacks against the Bucs, he played all 62 defensive snaps last Sunday night.

Going forward, he believes he can maintain that workload.

"That's something I want. I'm putting that chip on my shoulder," he said. "No one else is making me do this. I want to do this for this team. … I told Coach I don't want to come off. They asked me if I'm good. I told them I'm good. Obviously I'm sore, but that comes with this game. I just love what I do."

-Rob Phillips (9/14/22)