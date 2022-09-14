Notes: Establishing The Run; Answering The Bell

FRISCO, Texas – Ezekiel Elliott understands the assignment: produce in the run game. It's been the same mission since he first stepped foot in the door as the Cowboys rookie first-round pick in 2016 and, in 2022, the team again finds itself without Dak Prescott for an extended period of time - meaning they'll again need to lean heavily on the two-time rushing champ if they're to establish stability within an offense now lead by backup quarterback Cooper Rush and a young wide receiver unit desperately in need of a bounce back game in Week 2.
"I think it's important, period, to establish the run game - to run the football," Elliott said after practice on Wednesday ahead of their coming clash with the Bengals. "... I think we ran the ball efficiently last Sunday and I'm looking forward to doing it again this week. … The efficiency is there, we just gotta get to it, get the runs and wear on the defense."
Elliott finished with only 10 carries in Week 1 but averaged 5.2 yards per attempt - one of the only productive pieces for an otherwise discombobulated Cowboys offense – and while he "doesn't know" if there's a magic number of carries he needs to keep the team rolling, but does he think 10 is enough?
"Nah," he said.
-Patrik Walker (9/14/22)
Dallas Cowboys Notebook #CINvsDAL | Week 2