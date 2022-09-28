Notes: Tyler Smith Playing 'To The Whistle'; More

FRISCO, Texas – For just a glimpse of Dallas Cowboys first-round draft pick Tyler Smith's talent -- and his physical mindset on the offensive line -- check out his work on Ezekiel Elliott's 27-yard run in the second quarter of Monday's 23-16 win over the New York Giants.
Smith, making his third career start at left tackle, got out in space on the toss play to Elliott and created a path some 20 yards downfield, delivering a pancake to Giants safety Dane Belton and another block on cornerback Adoree' Jackson.
Smith wasn't done. After getting tripped up at the 35-yard line, he got to his feet and tried to hand out another block on linebacker Jihad Ward at the end of Elliott's big run.
"We harp on covering and finishing," Smith said. "That's definitely something that (offensive line) Coach (Joe) Philbin and (assistant offensive line) Coach (Jeff) Blasko have been preaching to me since day one I got here, playing hard until the whistle blows. That's something I try to do. Every play I'm going to give 110% of what I've got.
"I try to play aggressive, I try to play physical and play hard to the whistle."
Smith stayed at left tackle against the Giants while Jason Peters, a career nine-time Pro Bowl left tackle, made his season debut at left guard for a couple of series. Clearly, the Cowboys are happy with Smith's progress out on the edge.
"His play style's been growing each and every week and I think his confidence as well," Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said. "You see that, just the last few weeks. He's been doing such a tremendous job for us."
-Rob Phillips (9/28/22)
