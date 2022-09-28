Notes: Tyler Smith Playing 'To The Whistle'; More

1 / 2

Running The Show

For all of the positives that came as a result of the Cowboys' win over the New York Giants in Week 3, perhaps the success of the running game and the 178 yards between Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard was the most encouraging.

But that starts up front with the offensive line. Rookie Tyler Smith has been impressive at the left tackle position, and Terence Steele at the opposite tackle spot has proven to be a force when it comes to run blocking.

"When we get a run calling going, we go out there and execute," Steele said. "Then we just keep going back to it, so I guess it's giving us the confidence to keep calling run plays. Once we keep executing, we will keep calling them."

Steele has garnered the praise of his teammates as well in his run blocking ability, including from All-Pro guard Zack Martin. And for a guy who played his college career in a high-flying passing offense at Texas Tech, Steele has embraced the adjustment.

-Layten Praytor (9/28/22)