Peters Makes Cowboys Debut; Ready For More Reps 

Sep 27, 2022 at 02:00 AM
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – It's not a common sight for a 9-time Pro Bowler to come off the bench at any position, especially the offensive line.

But the Jason Peters situation isn't exactly common. But when he was in the game, he was rather effective.

The Cowboys have been patiently bringing Peters along since signing him a few weeks ago. The 40-year-old was inactive the first two games of the season but signed to the roster on Monday.

Peters has played mostly left tackle throughout his 18-year career. But with rookie Tyler Smith now starting his third straight game, the Cowboys didn't want to move Smith again, and look to find a spot for Peters.

He said he wasn't rusty but needs "to clean up a few things."

He didn't start the game, but was inserted in the second quarter and left guard. On his first play, Peters walled off two blockers to help Tony Pollard get free for a 46-yard run.

"We practiced on that play all this week," Peters said. "The linebacker did the same thing we expected. I just had to make sure I walled them off. When we went underneath me, I walled him off and (Pollard) hit it."

Peters only played a few snaps before being replaced by the starter Matt Farniok.

"I could've played as many snaps as they wanted me to," Peters said. "They didn't want to just throw me out there. I didn't get any preseason. They didn't want to throw me out there."

Peters said he expects to play even more next week against Washington.

"Yeah, I'm going to keep ramping it up and go from there," Peters said. "As long as we keep winning, I'm happy."

