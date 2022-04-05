Possible Pick | 2022 NFL Draft

Possible Pick: Intriguing Offensive Tackle Prospect

Apr 05, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

(Editor's Note: While the start of the 2022 NFL Draft isn't until late April, it's never too early to profile some of the key participants. The staff of DallasCowboys.com intends to preview the landscape of the draft's top prospects, with an emphasis on possible Cowboys draft picks – from the first round to the last. Today's featured player is Central Michigan offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann.

  • Name: Bernhard Raimann
  • Position: Offensive Tackle
  • College: Central Michigan
  • Height/Weight: 6-6 / 303
  • Did You Know? Originally from Steinbrunn, Austria, Raimann began playing football in Vienna as a teenager and came to the U.S. as a foreign exchange student in Michigan, about two hours outside Detroit.

Where He's Projected:

Most outside draft observers seem to think that Raimann, a first-team All-MAC selection in 2021, is among the best offensive tackles in this year's class and might get drafted somewhere in the early-to-middle portion of the second round, though he's starting to get a little first-round buzz, too. Upside is a key point with Raimann, who caught 20 passes as a tight end his first two college seasons before transitioning to left tackle in 2020, where he was the Chippewas' full-time starter the past two seasons. Pro Football Focus put him on its 2021 All-America list. Clearly, Raimann's tight end history means he's an excellent athlete at the tackle spot, where lateral quickness is critical against NFL edge rushers. 

How He Helps The Cowboys:

The Cowboys reportedly were not among the 11 teams that attended Raimann's Pro Day on Monday, but from a pure need standpoint, Dallas might look at offensive tackle for depth now and down the road. At the moment, they don't have a clear favorite for the swing tackle position behind left tackle Tyron Smith and projected right tackle starter Terence Steele. Josh Ball, a fourth-round draft pick last year, will be in the conversation, but he spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. Raimann is still learning the nuances of the position and might take some time to develop, but the Cowboys currently lack the tackle depth they had last year. Longtime starting right tackle La'el Collins became a post-June 1 release last month and veteran backup Ty Nsekhe is still a free agent. Smith made his eighth career Pro Bowl last year and had the second-highest PFF grade among offensive tackles last season, but the Cowboys have to prepare for the possibility of injury. Smith has missed at least three starts in every season since 2016, including five in 2021.

Kyle Youmans' Report: For a player who switched from tight end to offensive tackle midway through his college career, usually size is a concern. Not so much for Raimann who has put on over 60 pounds of mass over the last few seasons. Athleticism and power are the name of the game for the MAC prospect. His tape and production were just as good against the LSUs and Missouris as it was against the lower competition level.

Related Content

news

Possible Pick: How Treylon Burks Fits This Offense

The Cowboys have only drafted one player from Arkansas since Jerry Jones and his Razorback family bought the team in 1989. But wide receiver Treylon Burks could be a great fit for this offense.
news

Possible Pick: Is Devonte Wyatt Overlooked?

In a draft class with so many talented Georgia players, Devonte Wyatt seems to get overlooked a bit, but he's definitely a name worth knowing for the Cowboys' No. 24 draft pick.
news

Possible Pick: Hard to Ignore Chris Olave's Speed

If the Cowboys take a wide receiver in the first round, it'll be someone that has attributes they just can't pass up on. Ohio State's Chris Olave, who ran a 4.26 at the combine, would qualify as this type of player.
news

Possible Pick: Kenyon Green Has O-Line Versatility

Interior offensive line depth looks like a need for the Cowboys here in late March, and All-American Kenyon Green is among the best guards in this year's draft class – and able to play multiple positions.
news

Possible Pick: Georgia LB Provides Instant Depth

The Cowboys landed the Rookie of the Year last year by taking a linebacker. But if they want more depth at the position, Georgia's Nakobe Dean would provide that and more.
